Motorsport

Formula 1: Vasseur Ready For Constructors' Title Fight After 'Emotional' Monza Win

Fred Vasseur has predicted a huge fight for the constructors' title this season after Ferrari's success at the Italian Grand Prix last week

Fred-Vasseur-Ferrari
Fred Vasseur is confident Ferrari can challenge for the constructors' title
info_icon

Fred Vasseur has predicted a huge fight for the constructors' title this season after Ferrari's success at the Italian Grand Prix last week. (More Motorsport News)

Charles Leclerc led McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Monza, claiming his second victory of the season and the team's second win on home soil in the last six years. 

Leclerc has now already scored 11 more points than in the entire previous season (206), and closed the gap to second-placed Norris in the drivers' championship to 24 points. 

Having also secured a long-awaited triumph in Monaco in May, Vasseur believes Leclerc's win in Monza was among his best experiences as Ferrari team principal. 

“For Ferrari and for Charles to win in Monaco, to win in Monza – I think it’s probably, with Imola, the two or three that you want to take in the season," Vasseur said.

"But, at the end of the day, you are not scoring more points in Monza than in Baku.

“Mathematically speaking it’s a win, emotionally speaking for sure it’s something very important because we have a huge support from the beginning of the week from the Tifosi, starting on Monday at the factory in Maranello.

“We had already lots of people in front of the entrance, and the best way to pay them back is to win.

"But it’s not easy, it’s not always under our control, but for sure for the team it was a good way to pay them back for their support.”

With eight races remaining, Ferrari are now only 39 points away from Red Bull at the head of the constructors’ standings ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next week. 

But Baku has proved a difficult track to navigate for the Italian team in recent years, with Ferrari having taken the most pole positions without ever winning the race (four with Sebastian Vettel in 2018, and Leclerc from 2021 to 2023).

Should Leclerc achieve pole position, it will be the best pole streak for a Ferrari driver in a Grand Prix since Michael Schumacher in Spain from 2000 to 2004 (five).

However, in terms of his expectations for the remainder of the campaign, Vasseur believes that the team will be part of a “huge fight” given how close the pack is.

“I think it would be a huge mistake to try to draw any conclusions or to change the plan [after winning at Monza],” Vasseur said. 

“There is a very long way to go until Abu Dhabi, there is something like 450 points on the table.

“It’s so tight, the fight – honestly, I spent a couple of years on the pit wall but it’s the first time I think in F1 we have this situation where eight drivers can win the race, without an accident or crash.

"Four teams are able to win or be on the podium, and it’s changing from session to session.

“For me the most impressive was probably Spa where you had a McLaren in FP1, Red Bull in FP2, we started from pole and Mercedes won the race, and we have the feeling that it is almost like this everywhere, except Lando dominating last weekend in Zandvoort.

“But you can expect that, I think until the end of the season, it will be like this, that it will be a huge fight, and it’s true that with eight cars with this kind of competitiveness that one team can do a one-two and also a seven-eight.

"I don’t want to speak about DNF, but this can make a huge difference in terms of points. Let’s be focused on Baku first. Step by step we will see.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  2. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
  3. BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan
  4. McCullum Replaces Mott As England's White-Ball Head Coach
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope Shutting Out Captaincy Criticism As England Eye Sri Lanka Sweep
Football News
  1. Saudi Pro League: Chelsea Confirm Angelo Exit To Al-Nassr In £19.4m Transfer
  2. Jamal Lewis Creates British History With Sao Paulo Loan Move
  3. La Liga: Gundogan's Barcelona Exit Not A Financial Decision, Insists Laporta
  4. Nations League: Belgium Focused On Future After Disappointing Euros 2024
  5. Virgil Van Dijk To Play For Netherlands Until 2026 World Cup, Says Manager Ronald Koeman
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, US Open 2024 Preview: Belarusian 'Doesn't Want To Leave' Early
  3. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  4. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu & Kashmir: Militants Manage To Escape After Brief Gunfight With Security Forces In Rajouri
  2. BJP Angry After Lalu Prasad Says Opposition Will 'Hold RSS, BJP By Ear' To Conduct Caste Census
  3. Defence Ministry To Procure FRCVs, Air Defence Fire Control Radars, Dornier-228 Aircraft
  4. 'Doctors Turning Into Butchers': TMC Warns MLA Lovely Maitra For Derogatory Comments
  5. Ex-Atlas Cycles President Shoots Self At His Home, Mentions About Harassment In Suicide Note: Delhi Police
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  2. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  3. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
  4. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  5. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
World News
  1. Former Aide To New York's Governor Is Charged With Being An Agent Of The Chinese Government
  2. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  3. France: 13 Killed After Migrant Boat Capsizes
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Pooja Loses 4-6 To China's Wu In Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinal