Brazilian GP: Hamilton Could 'Take A Holiday' After Sao Paulo Disappointment

Lewis Hamilton made early exits in both qualifying sessions and started the race at Interlagos from 15th on the grid. He returned with just one point after finishing in 10th

Lewis Hamilton says he "could happily go and take a holiday" instead of finishing the season after a dismal showing at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

He made early exits in both qualifying sessions and started the race at Interlagos from 15th on the grid.

However, unlike Max Verstappen, who impressively won the race having started in 17th, the Brit struggled to mount much of a fight, coming away from the weekend with just one point after finishing in 10th.

His performance was made to look worse as team-mate George Russell had been battling for the lead but narrowly missed out on a podium place as he finished fourth.

Hamilton only has three races left with Mercedes before his move to Ferrari next season, bringing an end to their 12-year partnership.

But he was left frustrated in Brazil, expressing his disappointment with the car.

"We were just slow," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "The car was really, really tough. I do really want to say still a big thank you to the guys in the garage. They turned up super early this morning and still did a great job throughout the weekend.

"The team could have won also, so at least one car was behaving a lot better.

"The car is like a plank of wood. It's like no suspension.

"It's bouncing on the tyres everywhere, and you can't get on the power anywhere. It's just the worst ride, I think the worst ride that we've definitely ever had, particularly through corners. It's just so stiff.

"But hopefully we won't have any more bumpy tracks. I think the last three aren't so bumpy. But yeah, I could happily go and take a holiday."

