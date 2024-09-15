Motorsport

Azerbaijan GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen Says Red Bull Changes 'Made Car Worse'

Max Verstappen could only manage sixth place, while he was outqualified by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, for the first time this season

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's changes to their car have made it worse
Max Verstappen was left frustrated in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, saying that the changes made by Red Bull had "made the car worse". (More Motorsport News)

Verstappen could only manage sixth place for Sunday's race, while he was outqualified by team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, for the first time this season.  

The three-time world champion has made his feelings clear about the team's performance of late, citing balance issues as a main cause of concern. 

The team seemingly took a step forward in their performance following an imperfect weekend in Monza, with Perez finishing just 0.006s behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc in FP2.

However, their improvements appeared to diminish in qualifying around Baku, with both drivers unable to stop Leclerc from taking his fourth pole position in Baku. 

Verstappen has now gone six Grands Prix without a pole, his worst streak since 2021, and detailed the reasons for their slight downturn in performance. 

"From the first lap that I did in qualifying I was not happy with the car, and I just tried to drive around it," Verstappen said.

"When you're not confident and comfortable with the car on a street circuit, you cannot push to the limit and I think basically that's what happened.

"As soon as it matters, people start risking more.

"I just didn't feel comfortable to attack because the car was just very difficult, jumping a lot, losing contact with the tarmac, so not very nice.

"Of course, I went off in the last corner, which also didn't help, so all in all quite disappointing.”

The Dutchman's team-mate was similarly disheartened despite producing his best qualifying performance since the Belgian Grand Prix.

Perez has historically flourished in Baku and is the only driver on the grid who has won multiple times at this circuit.

While the Mexican has the opportunity to add to the 100 points he has already accumulated in Azerbaijan, he acknowledged the enormity of the task of toppling the two Ferraris. 

"First of all, I'm a bit disappointed because I felt like P2 on a perfect lap should have been possible," Perez explained.

"I had a scrappy sector two where I probably missed a tenth, a tenth and a half. It's probably the same for everyone though.

"Ferrari were in another league, but I think a further lap would’ve been good. We'll see tomorrow.

"We are very different to everyone else, so we'll see what we are able to do come tomorrow and see what we are able to achieve.

"I think definitely on the first stint I should be strong.

"It will be down to the amount of progress I’m able to make, and then from then on just head down, and hopefully we are able to be as strong in the race.

"That will be very important.”

