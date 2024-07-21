Motorsport

Atiqa Mir: Nine-Year-Old From Kashmir Scripts History; First Female To Win A Race At Le Mans Kart

The young racing sensation became the first female racer to win a race at the Le Mans Kart International circuit. The RMCIT is a global stage that attracts the world's top karting talent, including former and current world champions

Atiqa Mir
Atiqa Mir in action.
info_icon

Nine-year-old Atiqa Mir from Kashmir has etched her name in the motorsports history. The young racing sensation became the first female racer to win a race at the Le Mans Kart International circuit. She clinched victory in Race 2 of the Micro Max category at the prestigious RMCIT - Rotax Challenge International Trophy. (More Sports News)

The RMCIT is a global stage that attracts the world's top karting talent, including former and current world champions.

Atiqa, driving for the championship-winning Dan Holland Racing Team in the Lando Norris kart, was in good form throughout the week. Despite it being her first visit to the Le Mans circuit with no prior practice, Atiqa adapted quickly to the new brand of kart and set the pace in the practice sessions, consistently topping the grid.

However in Times Qualifying she only managed 10th place as she didn’t get a clear lap. In the Qualifying Heat 1 Race, Atiqa gained 4 places upto 6th till a racing incident with another driver made her drop to 9th position.

The Indian archery team is facing a leadership void as both Chief Coach Baek Woong Ki and Dronacharya awardee Sanjeeva Singh could not find a place in the contingent's support staff. - null
Accreditation Woes Continue For Indian Archery Team; 'Tainted' Physio's Presence Sparks Fresh Crisis

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Atiqa's victory in Race 2 was a masterclass in speed and strategy. She consistently clocked fast lap times and executed precise overtakes to secure the top spot. Her achievement is even more remarkable considering the fierce competition. A total of 36 drivers battled it out in the Micro Max category, with 318 participants representing 40 nations across all classes.

A win at the Le Mans has further cemented Atiqa’s position as the best female karting driver in the world in her age group. Next month, Atiqa will be driving at the world-famous Kartmasters in the UK.

She is also a nominee at the Iron Dames Young Talent event in Italy later in the month, one of only 11 girls worldwide, only Asian, and the youngest amongst the shortlisted candidates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal
  2. NEP Vs PAK, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Pakistan Women Opt To Bowl First Against Nepal; Check Playing XIs
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report
  4. IND-W Vs UAE-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Thrash UAE By 78 Runs In Dambulla
  5. India Vs UAE Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Beat UAE-W By 78 Runs In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  2. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
  3. Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment
  4. Arsenal Announce Arrival Of Goalkeeper Tommy Setford From Ajax
  5. Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona To Bring 'Game Winners' Into Camp Nou
Tennis News
  1. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  5. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh; Heavy Rains Lash Over Mumbai, Waterlogging Reported
  2. CUET Result 2024: NTA To Declare CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Soon | How And Where To Download Scorecard
  3. Internet, SMS Suspended For 24 Hours In Haryana's Nuh. Here's Why
  4. Kanwar Yatra: Heavy Traffic Expected In Delhi, Check Advisory For Route Diversions
  5. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Rains And Flooding; Airlines Ops Hit
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
  5. Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago
World News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Chinese President Jinping Pens 'Beautiful Letter' To Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt
  5. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate