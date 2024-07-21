Atiqa Mir: Nine-Year-Old From Kashmir Scripts History; First Female To Win A Race At Le Mans Kart

Nine-year-old Atiqa Mir from Kashmir has etched her name in the motorsports history. The young racing sensation became the first female racer to win a race at the Le Mans Kart International circuit. She clinched victory in Race 2 of the Micro Max category at the prestigious RMCIT - Rotax Challenge International Trophy. (More Sports News)
The RMCIT is a global stage that attracts the world's top karting talent, including former and current world champions.
Atiqa, driving for the championship-winning Dan Holland Racing Team in the Lando Norris kart, was in good form throughout the week. Despite it being her first visit to the Le Mans circuit with no prior practice, Atiqa adapted quickly to the new brand of kart and set the pace in the practice sessions, consistently topping the grid.
However in Times Qualifying she only managed 10th place as she didn’t get a clear lap. In the Qualifying Heat 1 Race, Atiqa gained 4 places upto 6th till a racing incident with another driver made her drop to 9th position.
Atiqa's victory in Race 2 was a masterclass in speed and strategy. She consistently clocked fast lap times and executed precise overtakes to secure the top spot. Her achievement is even more remarkable considering the fierce competition. A total of 36 drivers battled it out in the Micro Max category, with 318 participants representing 40 nations across all classes.
A win at the Le Mans has further cemented Atiqa’s position as the best female karting driver in the world in her age group. Next month, Atiqa will be driving at the world-famous Kartmasters in the UK.
She is also a nominee at the Iron Dames Young Talent event in Italy later in the month, one of only 11 girls worldwide, only Asian, and the youngest amongst the shortlisted candidates.