Yodlekpet Digs Deep To Nab Late KO, Jarvis Earns Six-Figure Contract With Fiery Finish At ONE Friday Fights 85

ONE Championship brought another night of electrifying action to Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 1, as ONE Friday Fights 85 took over the fabled Lumpinee Stadium.
Twelve thrilling Muay Thai and MMA matchups filled the card, and each one showcased rising talents who put everything on the line in the hopes of scoring a coveted six-figure contract to join the ONE global roster.
In case you missed any of the hard-hitting knockouts, technical exchanges, and fierce battles, here’s a recap of what went down live in Asia primetime.
Yodlekpet Survives Scare To Finish Puengluang In Round Three
Decorated Thai veteran Yodlekpet “The Destroyer” Or Atchariya showcased terrifying power and an unbreakable spirit en route to scoring a thrilling knockout in his flyweight Muay Thai main event battle with Puengluang Baanramba.
Yodlekpet employed his trademark pressure-based attack early and often, but it was Puengluang who scored a knockdown in the first frame with a beautifully timed counter right hand.
However, “The Destroyer” maintained his composure and stuck to his game plan in the second round. That helped him force Puengluang onto the back foot, where he bombed him with massive punching combinations.
Yodlekpet’s confidence was clear for all to see by the final frame, and his venomous left hand first scored a knockdown on his Thai compatriot then finished him for good at the 0:52 mark of the round.
With the win, the 29-year-old sensation pushed his career slate to 90-36.
Guluzada Demolishes Samingdam In Round One
Akif “King” Guluzada delivered a thunderous first-round finish in his flyweight Muay Thai clash with Samingdam Looksuanmuaythai.
The 19-year-old Azerbaijani fighter started by measuring the distance with a jab. Once in range, he unloaded a series of powerful combinations. Samingdam attempted a low kick to defend himself, but Guluzada countered immediately with a right cross to score a knockdown.
The Thai fighter returned to his feet, but “King” intensified his assault, cornering Samingdam with a series of punches and a spinning kick then unleashing successive elbows to send his opposite man to the mat a second time.
Samingdam answered the eight-count again, but a final combination of a punch, knee, and elbow from Guluzada forced the referee to stop the fight at 2:41 of the opening round.
The Team Mehdi Zatout standout moved to 2-0 in ONE Championship and pushed his record to 17-2 overall.
Brazil Edges Past Thway Lin Htet In Frantic Affair
The strawweight Muay Thai showdown between Brazil M Eakchat and Thway Lin Htet was an all-out battle that went all three rounds, with a decisive knockdown ultimately sealing the outcome.
Brazil set the tone early, connecting with a Superman punch to his foe’s head and following up with a counter elbow to establish an early lead.
In the second round, Thway Lin Htet threatened with a flying knee, but his Thai opponent maintained his balance. The pair then engaged in a blistering exchange of spinning elbows to close the frame.
With the fight up for grabs in the third round, Brazil delivered a crucial knockdown via a left hook to Thway Lin Htet’s head, and that convinced the judges to award him the win after the final bell rang.
The unanimous decision victory moved the Aekmuangnon representative’s slate to 3-1 in ONE Championship and 45-11 overall.
Pethuahin Outworks Petsimok In Edge-Of-Your-Seat Battle
Thai stars Petsimok PK Saenchai and Pethuahin Jitmuangnon exchanged strikes at a rapid pace for three action-packed rounds in their 132-pound catchweight Muay Thai tilt.
Both athletes showcased their well-rounded games and deep gas tanks over the course of the back-and-forth affair. Pethuahin constantly pressed forward behind heavy punches and elbow strikes, and Petsimok shot in with vicious elbows of his own from the clinch.
Ultimately, though, it was the Jitmuangnon Gym star’s relentless pressure and higher output that secured him the judges’ nod.
The unanimous decision victory was Pethuahin’s second in ONE Championship and 52nd overall in his career.
Toyota Obliterates Detchanan Via Devastating Body Shot
Toyota Eaglemuaythai scored a crushing knockout victory over Detchanan Wor Wiangsa in the third round of their atomweight Muay Thai barnburner.
The 23-year-old set the tone early, using a series of one-two punches and high kicks to keep his Thai compatriot at bay.
That all-action approach continued into round two, as Toyota staggered Detchanan with a powerful right hook and then swarmed him with punches. The Wor Wingsa man escaped with a counterkick, but his foe was there to land sharp elbows and uppercuts right away.
Detchanan showed impressive resilience in the third frame. He stayed aggressive and increased his output, but a precise left punch to the head from Toyota, followed by a devastating left hook to the body put him down for good at the 1:37 mark.
With the win, the Eagle Muay Thai representative improved his record to 2-0 in ONE and 28-11 overall.
Lekkla Starches Suekhao With Monstrous Right Hand
Young phenom Lekkla BS Muaythai scored a show-stopping knockout over Sueakhao Sor Naruemon in the pair’s 127-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash.
The two Thais spent the first round trading punches and elbows at a furious pace, with Sueakhao finding success with his crispy boxing attack, and Lekkla inflicting damage with several big right hands and clean elbow strikes.
The BS Muaythai representative then turned up the aggression in the second frame. He put his foe on the canvas early in the round with a brutal straight right hand, and though Sueakhao fought on, it was only a matter of time before another vicious right hand from Lekkla put him down and out for the count at 1:47.
With the second-round KO win, the debuting 20-year-old announced himself in ONE Championship in perfect fashion.
Jarvis Knocks Out Rungrawee To Earn Main Roster Contract
George “G-Unit” Jarvis showcased relentless striking en route to a third-round knockout victory over Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong in their lightweight Muay Thai clash.
Jarvis found form early and landed a clean kick and a straight punch on his Thai foe. He kept up the pressure from there and connected with a precise spinning elbow. But Rungrawee countered with an elbow of his own.
Jarvis continued his assault in round two and scored with another spinning elbow, followed by a powerful one-two combination.
By round three, the British brawler was relentless as he pressed forward to drop Rungrawee with a powerful cross. The Sitsongpeenong man beat the count, but a final combination of elbows and punches soon after ended the fight at the 1:15 mark.
The win pushed the WBC Muay Thai World Champion’s streak in ONE Championship to three in a row, and it was enough to earn him a six-figure contract to compete on the promotion’s biggest stage.
Ota Outlasts Wei In Three-Round Thriller
After a previous loss derailed his growing momentum in ONE Friday Fights, Takuma Ota slid back on track with a unanimous decision win over Wei Ziqin in their 126-pound catchweight Muay Thai fight.
To warm things up, Ota and Wei battled fiercely from within the clinch, exchanging stabbing knees and jutting elbows. On the outside, the pace was just as frantic, but Ota consistently got the better of the exchanges.
The Japanese star punished his opposite man with punches that tore through his midsection like a piston shattering its casing. That tactic opened Wei up for higher attacks, so Ota soon began to ding up the Chinese fighter’s face.
In the end, all three judges gave the fighter from Shinkoh Muay Thai Gym the nod, and he upped his all-striking record to 57-9.
Junior Outstrikes Greco To Extend Perfect Run In ONE
Junior Fairtex added to her perfect ONE Championship streak when she battled Florencia “Leona” Greco in a furious 116.4-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.
The striking pair traded punches from the start. Junior pressured her opponent and landed powerful kicks to the body and thighs, while Greco waited patiently for counter opportunities and then attacked from close range.
The intensity escalated in the second. “Leona” loaded up her powerful cross again and again, but Junior anticipated her movements and landed kicks to the legs and body in response.
In the final round, Junior maintained her range and landed stabbing knees and punches, and that was enough for her to take the unanimous decision win and extend her slate to 6-0 in ONE and 26-10 overall.
De Oliveira Grinds Down Miralpez To Secure Decision Win
Robson de Oliveira scored a second straight win at ONE Friday Fights to bring his overall record to 7-1 in mixed martial arts – although it didn’t come easily.
The Jiboia Jiu-Jitsu House black belt outlasted tough-as-nails Jayson Miralpez for the better part of their 15-minute strawweight duel.
The duo wasted no time turning their bout on its head, as they entangled themselves like two snakes on the canvas. There, they took turns hunting and defending submissions.
Catching Miralpez in armbars and triangle chokes that would have had lesser men drumming the canvas with their hands, the pride of Brazil and Vietnam always remained one step ahead.
In the end, De Oliveira’s grit and determination earned the unanimous decision.
Bondarchuk Overwhelms Suleymanov To Go 2-0 In ONE
Ivan “Killer Whale” Bondarchuk showcased sharp striking skills to secure victory over Suleyman “Sultan” Suleymanov in their back-and-forth featherweight MMA clash.
Bondarchuk found his rhythm in round one and connected with an overhand right, causing Suleymanov to attempt a double-leg takedown, which “Killer Whale” easily nullified.
The 27-year-old Russian then landed two high kicks in succession, prompting another failed takedown attempt from his fiery foe.
The second round saw Suleymanov seize control with his suffocating grappling. After absorbing a counter left elbow, the 31-year-old Azerbaijani retaliated with a successful takedown and dominated from there.
Bondarchuk relied on his reach advantage to regain momentum in the third frame. He kept his distance and picked shots with perfection to wear Suleymanov down.
Despite looking for the finish, the Archangel Michael standout settled for the unanimous decision win that pushed his slate to 2-0 in ONE Championship and 11-2 overall.
Sato Rallies Back To Score Second-Round KO Against Drissi
The 33-year-old Japanese fighter was in survival mode for the first four minutes of his flyweight Muay Thai battle against Omar Drissi, but he then took control via a zinger of a right hand.
The shot ricocheted off Drissi’s chin without warning and sent him stumbling backward as Sato rushed forward and connected with another right hand.
Drissi fell but returned to his feet. He was, however, in no condition to continue, as he appeared to be looking through – not at – the referee while he administered the eight-count.
As a result, the fight was waved off at the 1:05 mark of round two, and Sato was handed his eighth professional win.