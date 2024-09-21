MMA

Undefeated Phenom Johan Estupinan To Return Against Zakaria El Jamari In Muay Thai Clash At ONE Fight Night 25

The Colombian brawler and the heavy-handed Moroccan will throw down on October 4 in U.S. primetime.

Two of ONE’s most entertaining strikers are set to collide in U.S. primetime on October 4 at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.

Undefeated sensation Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan will return for his fourth appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization to face heavy-handed Moroccan striker Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight Muay Thai contest that airs live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Boasting a pristine 25-0 professional record, Estupinan is the first-ever Colombian athlete to be signed on ONE’s global roster.

The 22-year-old made his promotional debut this past May and hasn’t looked back since, racking up a trio of impressive victories – including two highlight-reel stoppages – to announce himself as a major player in the division.

This battle with El Jamari will mark a quick turnaround for “Panda Kick,” as he scored an unforgettable second-round TKO win over Sean “The One” Climaco earlier this month at ONE 168: Denver.

While Estupinan is rapidly rising through the flyweight Muay Thai ranks, El Jamari has all the skills to derail his hype train.

The 34-year-old has experience in professional boxing as well as Muay Thai, and he’s long been regarded as one of the Middle East’s top fighting talents.

El Jamari did stumble against young prodigy Aliff Sor Dechapan in his most recent outing.

But before that, he earned a thrilling decision win over Thai fan favorite Thongpoon PK Saenchai to prove he belongs among the best of the best.

In one corner, Estupinan is a high-flying, all-action brawler who has garnered legions of fans around the world with his explosive and unorthodox approach to striking.

That electrifying style will be tested against the smooth boxing fundamentals, show-stopping power, and gritty attitude of El Jamari, who is undoubtedly hungry to hand “Panda Kick” the first defeat of his career.

Stay tuned to onefc.com for more news about ONE Fight Night 25 on October 4.

