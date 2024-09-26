MMA

Takeru Vs. Thant Zin: 4 Keys To Victory In The Kickboxing Clash At ONE Friday Fights 81

The Japanese kickboxing icon and 19-year-old Burmese phenom are set to collide on September 27.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

At ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut, Japanese megastar Takeru “The Natural Born Crusher” Segawa will return for his second appearance in ONE to take on young Burmese phenom Thant Zin. The two figure in a pivotal flyweight kickboxing bout at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

That showdown will take place on September 27 in Asia primetime and carries high stakes for both fighters.

For Thant Zin, this contest marks the biggest opportunity of his career. A victory over a global icon like Takeru would rocket him up the flyweight kickboxing ranks and turn him into an overnight sensation.

The Japanese fighter, meanwhile, knows that a win here is critical to maintaining his spot as the #2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender and keep his hopes of a rematch with reigning titleholder “The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 alive.

Ahead of this intriguing clash between two of the planet’s most electrifying strikers, we dive into each man’s keys to victory.

#1 Thant Zin’s Fast Starts

Boasting an absurd 92 percent career finishing rate that includes a pair of highlight-reel stoppages in ONE, Thant Zin is a prolific and terrifying knockout artist.

Of course, the 19-year-old is shooting for the finish each and every time he steps into the ring, but against a decorated and savvy veteran like “The Natural Born Crusher,” it’s imperative that he puts his foot on the gas early in pursuit of a quick knockout.

The longer the fight goes on, the more information Takeru will be able to gather and, eventually, exploit his young opponent’s weaknesses. With that in mind, Thant Zin should do what he does best: come out guns blazing, force the Japanese star on the back foot, and chase what would be a career-defining knockout.

#2 Takeru’s Dynamic Lead Leg

With his background in Karate, one of Takeru’s best and perhaps most underrated weapons is his dynamic and unpredictable lead-leg kicks.

Whether he’s punishing his foe with a front snap kick to the body, threatening the knockout with a head kick, or pulverizing the leg with a low kick, the 33-year-old can do it all with his lead leg. What’s more, he can throw this wide variety of strikes with practically no telegraphing and always with blazing speed.

When Takeru faces the hard-charging Burmese fighter, look for “The Natural Born Crusher” to employ a bevy of different lead-leg strikes to keep his opponent guessing.

#3 Thant Zin’s Thunderous Leg Kicks

While he’s a well-rounded striker with skills in all areas of kickboxing, the foundation of Thant Zin’s game is his massive low kick. In both of his appearances at ONE Friday Fights, he employed bone-crushing leg kicks to cripple his opponents before finding the knockout with his hands.

The Burmese rising star should be careful to set his leg kicks up with punches first, but if he can find a home for these punishing strikes against “The Natural Born Crusher,” he could slow his Japanese foe’s speedy movement and be well on his way to scoring the upset.

Indeed, Takeru revealed a glaring weakness against the low kick in his grueling, hard-fought decision loss to Superlek at ONE 165 in January. Thant Zin has surely studied that fight and will likely look to attack with his trademark leg kicks early and often.

#4 Takeru’s Venomous Counter-Striking

Takeru might be the division’s fastest athlete, and that speed will be put to good use in situations where he can utilize his lightning quick counter-strikes against the ultra-aggressive teenager.

The Japanese kickboxing icon is plenty capable of fighting on either his front or back foot, but against a fearless pressure fighter like Thant Zin, watch for Takeru to let his opponent move forward into pinpoint accurate counters.

Because he’s just as dangerous with his hands as he is with his feet, “The Natural Born Crusher” can land strikes from a wide variety of positions and on a moment’s notice. He’ll undoubtedly try to take advantage of the Burmese phenom’s all-out aggression and look for the fight-ending shot with one of these big counter-strikes.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
  3. IND Vs BAN: India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much - Shakib Al Hasan
  4. India Vs Australia: Pujara Will Be A Big Miss, Reckons Vihari; Names This Player To Be Crucial
  5. Aiden Markram Focuses On Developing Young Talent For South Africa’s Future In T20I Captaincy
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Not Concerned By Recent PSG Form: 'It's Part Of The Process'
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-1 MSC 62', Fanai Breaks The Deadlock
  3. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Preview, Indian Super League 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Search For First Win
  4. EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics
  5. La Liga 2024-25: 'Perfect' Barca Still Have Room For Improvement, Says Coach Hansi Flick
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  2. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  3. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  4. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  5. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  2. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  3. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
  4. PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details
  5. Day In Pics: September 26 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
  2. Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. He Spent Half A Century In Jail For A Murder He Never Committed. Now He Has Been Released
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match