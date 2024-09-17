Sui Becomes Official Blockchain Partner For ONE Championship 

Sui, a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain, today announced it will be the official blockchain partner of ONE Championship (“ONE”), the world’s largest martial arts organization. ONE events represent the full spectrum of martial arts, with world-class athletes from more than 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and other disciplines. The partnership was announced during a panel at Sui’s Singapore Builder House during Token2049, the world’s largest crypto event.
Through this partnership, Sui will be integrated into various ONE products, including ONE Fight Arena, the promotion’s highly anticipated official Web3-enabled free-to-play mobile game, built in partnership with Animoca Brands and its subsidiary Notre Game. ONE Fight Arena features ONE’s robust roster of world-class martial artists and vast IP library.
The mobile game will leverage Sui’s world-class technology to provide a novel gaming experience with true digital ownership at its core, while allowing ONE to directly engage with its global fan base in a deeper manner.
Sui’s integrations will include a comic/manga series about ONE athletes accessible through zkLogin and powered by the Walrus protocol on Sui, a free-to-play pick’em game where fans can win a variety of rewards and phygital collectibles that blend physical and digital aspects.
“ONE Championship is the fastest-growing major global sports property and has established a reputation for being extremely forward-thinking and technologically innovative,” said Jameel Khalfan, Head of Ecosystem Development at Sui Foundation. “Being chosen as their official blockchain partner and being integrated into their tech stack is a validation of Sui’s growth and adoption trajectory and another opportunity to serve the sports community with Sui’s technology.”
As ONE’s official blockchain partner, Sui is expected to gain significant visibility and brand exposure during marquee scheduled events, which will be accessible in-person for thousands of people and broadcasted to millions globally into over 190 countries through a network of partners, including Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, Channel 7 HD, U-Next, Seven Network, and Disney+ Hotstar.
“In today’s competitive landscape, capturing attention demands high-quality, interconnected, and engaging experiences. By offering world-class events, innovative gaming, second-screen features, and leveraging Web3 technology, we aim to connect with fans on a deeper level,” said Hua Fung Teh, Co-Founder and Group President of ONE Championship. “Sui perfectly aligns with these objectives, and we are thrilled to partner with them as our official blockchain partner to bring this vision to life.”