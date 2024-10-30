MMA

Sitthichai To Battle Shadow In Featherweight Muay Thai Bout At ONE Friday Fights 92 On December 20

This legend vs. phenom showdown is set for Asia primetime at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On December 20, two of Thailand’s most talented strikers will throw down in a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai clash, as the legendary Sitthichai “Killer Kid” Sitsongpeenong faces surging phenom Shadow Singha Mawynn.

That matchup will take place in Asia primetime at ONE Friday Fights 92 and promises white-knuckle action from start to finish at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 33-year-old Sitthichai is one of the most respected strikers in history, racking up eight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles across his iconic career.

The hard-hitting southpaw is also a veteran of 10 battles in ONE Championship, boasting victories over the likes of reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, American star Eddie “Silky Smooth” Abasolo, and former two-division K-1 World Champion Masaaki Noiri.

Those victories have made Sitthichai the #3-ranked contender in both the featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, putting him on the cusp of a shot at gold in either sport.

His veteran savvy and well-rounded skill set will now be tested by the high-volume, pressure-based attack of Shadow.

Already a decorated fighter outside of ONE, the 25-year-old suffered a hard-fought defeat in his promotional debut in February but has stormed back with a trio of victories against dangerous opponents, including a dominant decision win over former ONE World Title challenger Jimmy Vienot.

Shadow now hopes to earn a six-figure contract with ONE’s global roster and a top-five divisional ranking by emerging victorious against “Killer Kid.”

Considering Shadow’s propensity for moving forward behind endless combinations, coupled with Sitthichai’s vicious counter-striking abilities, fans can look forward to an explosive clash at ONE Friday Fights 92.

