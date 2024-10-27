‘She’s A Safe Haven For Me’ – Walter Goncalves Opens Up About Relationship With Girlfriend

Muay Thai standout Walter “Iron Hands” Goncalves is striving for greatness in ONE Championship, and he’s doing it all with his longtime girlfriend Natalia by his side.
The Brazilian is now in his final preparations for his strawweight Muay Thai showdown against young phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan on November 8 in U.S. primetime at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.
That battle will go down at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium and will be Goncalves’s chance to snap his losing skid and announce himself as a serious threat in the strawweight Muay Thai division.
Of course, “Iron Hands” is motivated by dreams of fame and acclaim in the world’s largest martial arts organization, but he’s also motivated by his girlfriend.
The pair first met back in 2019, and after exchanging messages on Instagram for some time, they eventually went on a date, immediately hit it off, and haven’t been apart since.
“What attracted me to her was her simplicity and her family, her humility and also her smile and joy. Her vibe was really cool, so I knew I wanted to be by her side. I love her and I can’t imagine being without her. She’s a safe haven for me.”
When he’s in the ring or the Circle going toe-to-toe with the planet’s most dangerous strikers, Goncalves is a heavy-handed and ruthless knockout artist.
Outside of fighting, though, he’s a happy and cheerful person who simply wants the best for those around him. He says that Natalia shares the same positive outlook on life, connecting them on a deeper level:
“What we have most in common is that we have the same energy. We have the same positivity and joy, the same desire to succeed in life and help our families. Everything we want and dream of is connected to our families.”
While she’s not a professional fighter, Natalia trains in Muay Thai and understands the dedication required to make it at the highest levels of the sport.
Goncalves says that even though Natalia struggles to watch him compete, she is nonetheless his tireless supporter and biggest fan:
“She has always supported me, especially because she also trains Muay Thai and also goes to the gym. She has always helped me, supported me, and never criticized my profession as a fighter. I know she doesn’t like to see me fighting because she doesn’t like to see me getting punched or getting cuts on my face.”
Goncalves Leans On Girlfriend To Push Through Self-Doubt
Walter Goncalves’s girlfriend Natalia is willing to watch him slug it out on the global stage because she knows that every fight represents one step forward in achieving his ultimate goal – buying his mother a house.
“Iron Hands” says that whenever he has contemplated hanging up his gloves, Natalia reminds him of his dreams and pushes him to keep moving forward:
“She always tells me to do my best. She knows that my dream is to buy my mother a house. I have thought about giving up on everything many times, but she always encourages me and tells me that my day will come, that I just need to be patient and continue on my path, that one day we will get through this and realize the dream of buying my mother a house.”
The life of a prizefighter is a hard one, and Goncalves admits that he couldn’t do it without the steady support of his girlfriend.
From cooking his meals to giving him emotional support, she plays a supremely important role in his career.
Goncalves added:
“When I am preparing for a fight, she is the one who prepares the food for my diet, she always helps me mentally, telling me all the time that I will win and achieve everything I want. She always encourages me and reminds me that my dream as a fighter is to have a better financial life and buy a house for my mother. It’s because of her that I never gave up on anything. I always remember her and all the support she gives me and I become stronger and more focused on my goal.”