MMA

ONE Championship Announces 2025 Calendar For Prime Video Events, Including ­­­­Two U.S. On-Ground Events

Also, ONE 169 will move from Atlanta to Bangkok due to partner obligations in Thailand.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

ONE Championship (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, today announced calendar dates for its United States primetime events in 2025, which for the third straight year features 12 live shows on Prime Video in America and Canada. Two of the 12 live shows will be on-ground events in the U.S. 
  
ONE made a successful return to the U.S. on September 6 with ONE 168: Denver, nearly selling out Ball Arena with a live gate of over US$1.28 million. Though the organization was slated to return to America with ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8, the event will now be moved to Bangkok due to partner obligations in Thailand. All fans who purchased tickets to ONE 169: Atlanta will receive a full refund via Ticketmaster. Fans can also sign up for exclusive access to discounted tickets to ONE’s 2025 U.S. events by clicking here.   
  
ONE 169 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium will still feature the blockbuster bouts slated for the Atlanta card, including Anatoly Malykhin vs. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith, and more. Tawanchai vs. “Smokin” Jo Nattawut has been removed from the card due to injury.  

Upcoming Event Dates (U.S. Primetime)  

  • Nov 8 at 8 p.m. ET (Nov 9 ICT) – ONE 169 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • Dec 6 at 8 p.m. ET (Dec 7 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 26 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • Jan 10 at 8 p.m. ET (Jan 11 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 27 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • Feb 7 at 8 p.m. ET (Feb 8 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 28 (TBA)  
  • Mar 7 at 8 p.m. ET (Mar 8 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 29 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • Apr 4 at 8 p.m. ET (Apr 5 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • May 23 at 8 p.m. ET – U.S. event (TBA)  
  • Jun 6 at 8 p.m. ET (Jun 8 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 31 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • July 11 at 8 p.m. ET (July 12 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 32 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • Aug 1 at 8 p.m. ET (Aug 2 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 33 (TBA) 
  • Sep 5 at 8 p.m. ET (Sep 6 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 34 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • Oct 3 at 8 p.m. ET (Oct 4 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 35 in Bangkok (Lumpinee Stadium)  
  • Nov 7 at 8 p.m. ET (Nov 8 ICT) – ONE Fight Night 36 (TBA) 
  • Dec 5 at 8 p.m. ET – U.S. event (TBA)

*Full global calendar including Asia primetime events to be announced

ONE 170, the promotion’s next numbered tentpole event, will broadcast live in Asia primetime from Bangkok’s Impact Arena on January 24. This event will play host to a shoot for “The Beast In Me,” an MMA action-drama co-starring Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson that ONE has partnered with ahead of its 2025 release. Details on the fight card and ticket sales for this event will be announced in the near future.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch
  4. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match
  5. West Indies Vs Scotland Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs SCO-W Match
Football News
  1. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  2. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  3. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
  4. UEFA Nations League: Gabbia, Pisilli, Maldini Named In Italy's Squad
  5. Manchester City Hearings: Pep Guardiola Says Winning 'Best Way To Defend' Club
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Tight Battle Between BJP, Congress; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'
  2. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage
  3. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  4. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  5. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Hezbollah Responds With 100 Rockets
  2. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  3. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
  4. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Tight Battle Between BJP, Congress; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'