ONE Championship Announces 2025 Calendar For Prime Video Events, Including ­­­­Two U.S. On-Ground Events

ONE Championship (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, today announced calendar dates for its United States primetime events in 2025, which for the third straight year features 12 live shows on Prime Video in America and Canada. Two of the 12 live shows will be on-ground events in the U.S.



ONE made a successful return to the U.S. on September 6 with ONE 168: Denver, nearly selling out Ball Arena with a live gate of over US$1.28 million. Though the organization was slated to return to America with ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8, the event will now be moved to Bangkok due to partner obligations in Thailand. All fans who purchased tickets to ONE 169: Atlanta will receive a full refund via Ticketmaster. Fans can also sign up for exclusive access to discounted tickets to ONE’s 2025 U.S. events by clicking here.



ONE 169 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium will still feature the blockbuster bouts slated for the Atlanta card, including Anatoly Malykhin vs. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith, and more. Tawanchai vs. “Smokin” Jo Nattawut has been removed from the card due to injury.