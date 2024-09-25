‘It’s Been An Awesome Change’ – How Moving To Rural Australia Has Helped Improve Danial Williams’ Mental Health

“Then it got to the point where it’s like, ‘Why don’t we do this full time? We like it out here.’ We love the simple aspect. We love being around nature. So, I think the biggest thing for me, mental health-wise, is just simplifying life and just being where we want to be, which is around nature. Not too much hustle and bustle, which is good for my personality, good for my partner’s personality. It’s been an awesome change so far.”