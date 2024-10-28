MMA

Full Fight Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 85 On November 1

A dozen electrifying matchups are headed to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium this week.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

On November 1, the world’s largest martial arts organization will once again touch down at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a fight card loaded with elite talent.

Set to air live in Asia primetime, ONE Friday Fights 85 is headlined by an explosive matchup between two of Thailand’s top strikers and otherwise features martial arts contests designed to produce action.

The main event will see four-time Muay Thai World Champion Yodlekpet “The Destoryer” Or Atchariya go toe-to-toe with 25-year-old sensation Puengluang Baanramba in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai tilt.

Widely recognized as one of the best fighters of his generation, Yodlekpet burst onto the global stage with four straight wins at ONE Friday Fights but has since gone 1-3 against top-flight competition.

The hard-hitting technician hopes to return to his winning ways, but Puengluang represents a dangerous challenge.

The Baanramba representative has employed his dynamic and damaging kicking game to amass an impressive 7-1 record at ONE Friday Fights – and he knows that a victory over “The Destroyer” could prove he’s ready for a spot on ONE’s global roster.

Lower on the card, in strawweight Muay Thai action, teenage phenom Brazil M Eakchat will take on Myanmar’s Thway Lin Htet in a clash between two of the planet’s most talented young strikers.

Still just 19 years old, Brazil has used his well-rounded skill set and fearless aggression to become one of Thailand’s favorite rising stars, and he comes into this bout following a thrilling, back-and-forth decision win over Japanese star Takuma Ota.

Standing in his way is the 21-year-old Thway Lin Htet, who extended his flawless professional record to 27-0 with a spectacular decision victory in his promotional debut in August at ONE Friday Fights 76.

Before that, Thai hero Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong will make his return to ONE Friday Fights to battle British scrapper George “G-Unit” Jarvis in a lightweight Muay Thai encounter.

A leg-kick specialist with sharp skills in all areas of striking, Rungrawee was one of the first athletes to secure a coveted six-figure contract and a spot on ONE’s global roster. Since then, he’s proven he belongs with the best of the best, compiling a 3-1 record at U.S. primetime events.

He’ll make his return to Asia primetime and look to cripple another opponent with his trademark low kicks, but the 24-year-old Jarvis is anything but a pushover, and he’ll come into the showdown following back-to-back victories at ONE Friday Fights.

Also, world-class MMA is on the docket, as undefeated Azerbaijani standout Suleyman “Sultan” Suleymanov will face Ivan “Killer Whale” Bondarchuk in a featherweight match that has fireworks written all over it.

Both men shined in their respective promotional debuts and will now aim to separate themselves from the pack at ONE Friday Fights 85.

Check out the full slate of fights below.

ONE Friday Fights 85 Fight Card

  • Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Puengluang Baanramba (Muay Thai – flyweight)
  • Samingdam NF Looksuan vs. Akif Guluzada (Muay Thai – flyweight)
  • Brazil M Eakchat vs. Thway Lin Htet (Muay Thai – strawweight)
  • Pethuahin Jitmuangnon vs. Petsimok PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 132-pound catchweight)
  • Toyota Eaglemuaythai vs. Detchanan Wor Wiangsa (Muay Thai – atomweight)
  • Sueakhao Sor Naruemon vs. Lekkla BS Muay Thai (Muay Thai – 127-pound catchweight)
  • Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. George Jarvis (Muay Thai – lightweight)
  • Wei Ziqin vs. Takuma Ota (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
  • Junior Fairtex vs. Florencia Greco (Muay Thai – atomweight)
  • Robson de Oliveira vs. Jayson Miralpez (MMA – strawweight)
  • Suleyman Suleymanov vs. Ivan Bondarchuk (MMA – featherweight)
  • Omar Drissi vs. Tomoki Sato (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
  2. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  3. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
  4. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  3. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  4. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  5. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later