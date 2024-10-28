Full Fight Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 85 On November 1

On November 1, the world’s largest martial arts organization will once again touch down at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a fight card loaded with elite talent.
Set to air live in Asia primetime, ONE Friday Fights 85 is headlined by an explosive matchup between two of Thailand’s top strikers and otherwise features martial arts contests designed to produce action.
The main event will see four-time Muay Thai World Champion Yodlekpet “The Destoryer” Or Atchariya go toe-to-toe with 25-year-old sensation Puengluang Baanramba in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai tilt.
Widely recognized as one of the best fighters of his generation, Yodlekpet burst onto the global stage with four straight wins at ONE Friday Fights but has since gone 1-3 against top-flight competition.
The hard-hitting technician hopes to return to his winning ways, but Puengluang represents a dangerous challenge.
The Baanramba representative has employed his dynamic and damaging kicking game to amass an impressive 7-1 record at ONE Friday Fights – and he knows that a victory over “The Destroyer” could prove he’s ready for a spot on ONE’s global roster.
Lower on the card, in strawweight Muay Thai action, teenage phenom Brazil M Eakchat will take on Myanmar’s Thway Lin Htet in a clash between two of the planet’s most talented young strikers.
Still just 19 years old, Brazil has used his well-rounded skill set and fearless aggression to become one of Thailand’s favorite rising stars, and he comes into this bout following a thrilling, back-and-forth decision win over Japanese star Takuma Ota.
Standing in his way is the 21-year-old Thway Lin Htet, who extended his flawless professional record to 27-0 with a spectacular decision victory in his promotional debut in August at ONE Friday Fights 76.
Before that, Thai hero Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong will make his return to ONE Friday Fights to battle British scrapper George “G-Unit” Jarvis in a lightweight Muay Thai encounter.
A leg-kick specialist with sharp skills in all areas of striking, Rungrawee was one of the first athletes to secure a coveted six-figure contract and a spot on ONE’s global roster. Since then, he’s proven he belongs with the best of the best, compiling a 3-1 record at U.S. primetime events.
He’ll make his return to Asia primetime and look to cripple another opponent with his trademark low kicks, but the 24-year-old Jarvis is anything but a pushover, and he’ll come into the showdown following back-to-back victories at ONE Friday Fights.
Also, world-class MMA is on the docket, as undefeated Azerbaijani standout Suleyman “Sultan” Suleymanov will face Ivan “Killer Whale” Bondarchuk in a featherweight match that has fireworks written all over it.
Both men shined in their respective promotional debuts and will now aim to separate themselves from the pack at ONE Friday Fights 85.
Check out the full slate of fights below.
ONE Friday Fights 85 Fight Card
- Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Puengluang Baanramba (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Samingdam NF Looksuan vs. Akif Guluzada (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Brazil M Eakchat vs. Thway Lin Htet (Muay Thai – strawweight)
- Pethuahin Jitmuangnon vs. Petsimok PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 132-pound catchweight)
- Toyota Eaglemuaythai vs. Detchanan Wor Wiangsa (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Sueakhao Sor Naruemon vs. Lekkla BS Muay Thai (Muay Thai – 127-pound catchweight)
- Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. George Jarvis (Muay Thai – lightweight)
- Wei Ziqin vs. Takuma Ota (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
- Junior Fairtex vs. Florencia Greco (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Robson de Oliveira vs. Jayson Miralpez (MMA – strawweight)
- Suleyman Suleymanov vs. Ivan Bondarchuk (MMA – featherweight)
- Omar Drissi vs. Tomoki Sato (Muay Thai – flyweight)