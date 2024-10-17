Aliff And Walter Goncalves Booked For Strawweight Muay Thai Fight At ONE 169

On November 8 in U.S. primetime, Aliff Sor Dechapan will welcome Walter “Iron Hands” Goncalves to the 125-pound weight class at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Aliff is entering this matchup with a reputation as a fierce knockout artist. The 20-year-old phenom has earned five victories in his ONE tenure to date, with four of them coming inside the distance.
After racing to a perfect 4-0 start in ONE Friday Fights, he was awarded a six-figure contract to compete on ONE’s global roster but then dropped consecutive decisions to Zhang Peimian and Ellis Badr Barboza.
Though both losses were closely contested, the Malaysian-Thai striker needed to get back on track in his last outing against Zakaria El Jamari in August – and he did so in style with a first-round finish.
In the other corner, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Goncalves will look to turn a corner with a move down in weight.
The Brazilian has faced the best of the best at flyweight, including reigning king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and two-division World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Despite some courageous performances, “Iron Hands” has struggled to convert his talent into pivotal wins against the top tier.
A size advantage can be the difference between victory or defeat at the elite level of Muay Thai, and Goncalves now believes he’ll be able to make more of an impact at strawweight.
For Aliff, the chance to take out an experienced opponent with so many Muay Thai superstars on his resume could help elevate his own status in the sport.
Meanwhile, Goncalves is making a big change with his back against the wall, and he’ll have extra motivation to prove he can be a force in his new division.
This fiery clash adds to a stacked ONE 169 card, with several World Title fights lined up alongside some of the most exciting names in MMA, striking, and grappling.