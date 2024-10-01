MMA

3 Fights That Could Steal The Show At ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II

The stacked ONE Fight Night 25 card airs live in U.S. primetime on October 4!

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video is an event designed to produce fireworks from top to bottom.

Set to air live in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 4, the card is headlined by the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title rematch between Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas and Regian “The Immortal” Eersel.

Beyond that massive main event, the lineup is stacked with compelling matchups and elite martial artists who will throw down in a mixture of explosive MMA and Muay Thai contests.

Take a look at three bouts that could steal the show before the action gets underway at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

#1 John Lineker Vs. Alexey Balyko

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker is already one of the most beloved brawlers in the history of MMA, so it’s no surprise that fans have welcomed the Brazilian’s foray into the all-striking arena.

After enjoying an unforgettable knockout win over Asa “The American Ninja” Ten Pow in his Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver, the hard-hitting Brazilian makes a quick turnaround to face Russian knockout artist Alexey Balyko in a bantamweight clash.

Lineker’s wildly aggressive, boxing-heavy approach will be put to the test against Balyko, an experienced stand-up specialist who is willing to engage in a firefight if it means he can score the stoppage.

Simply put, fans should buckle up and prepare themselves for an instant Fight of the Year contender when these two warriors enter the ring.

#2 Amy Pirnie Vs. Shir Cohen

Lower on the card, Scottish veteran Amy Pirnie will square off with surging Israeli phenom Shir Cohen in an atomweight Muay Thai tilt that guarantees white-knuckle action for as long as it lasts.

A decorated champion outside of ONE, Pirnie made her promotional debut in August at ONE Fight Night 24, where she ended Yu Yau Pui‘s winning streak with one of the year’s most spectacular knockouts.

That one-punch KO caught the attention of fans and instantly made the 31-year-old a serious contender in the atomweight ranks. She’ll hope to keep her momentum going with another big finish, but standing across from her will be one of Muay Thai’s most skilled young talents.

The 23-year-old Cohen is a fearless, forward-marching scrapper who thrives in blood-and-guts wars – and boasts a 2-0 record in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Given each woman’s penchant for trading leather, this contest is unlikely to disappoint.

#3 Danial Williams Vs. Banma Duoji

Finally, fan-favorite “Mini T” Danial Williams will bring his high-octane style to Bangkok in a flyweight MMA clash against China’s Banma “The Prince” Duoji.

One of the few athletes to have competed in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA in ONE Championship, Williams has earned a reputation as must-watch television every time he competes.

Despite struggling against truly elite competition in his last few outings, the Australian-Thai remains one of the organization’s most entertaining fighters with all the skills to capture 26 pounds of gold.

Banma, though, is a prodigious athlete and prolific finisher, sporting stoppages in all but one of his 15 career victories.

Now, with both men hungry to climb the flyweight MMA ranks – and neither man knowing what it means to be in a boring fight – fans can look forward to an epic battle at ONE Fight Night 25.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs RSA-W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India Take Total Control; South Africa 67/4 (12)
  2. Nepal Vs Canada Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: CAN Field First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Nepal Vs Canada Live Score: Rhinos Batting First After CAN Win Toss
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Were Willing To Risk Low Score To Force Result Against Bangladesh, Says Rohit
  5. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Propels India To Series Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: HFC-CFC Share Points Under GMC Balayogi Stadium Lights
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin Play Out Goalless Draw At GMC Balayogi Stadium
  3. Ronaldo Drops Retirement Hint As He Shifts Focus Away From Individual Records
  4. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Borussia Dortmund Vs Celtic, Champions League: Brendan Rodgers, The Bhoys Under 'No Illusions' About Tough BVB Test
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
  3. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  4. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  5. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ISRO Announces Launch Date For Venus Orbiter Mission | All About Shukrayaan-1
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
  3. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  4. Andhra Gov's SIT Probe Into Tirupati Laddu 'Adulteration' Claim Stalled | Know Why
  5. Outlook Exclusive with Former Deputy CM of Haryana Dushyant Chautala
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran Fires Missiles Towards Israel, Claims IDF
  2. Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; Mass Shooting Kills Several
  3. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  4. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  5. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3