3 Fights That Could Steal The Show At ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II

ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video is an event designed to produce fireworks from top to bottom.
Set to air live in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 4, the card is headlined by the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title rematch between Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas and Regian “The Immortal” Eersel.
Beyond that massive main event, the lineup is stacked with compelling matchups and elite martial artists who will throw down in a mixture of explosive MMA and Muay Thai contests.
Take a look at three bouts that could steal the show before the action gets underway at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
#1 John Lineker Vs. Alexey Balyko
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker is already one of the most beloved brawlers in the history of MMA, so it’s no surprise that fans have welcomed the Brazilian’s foray into the all-striking arena.
After enjoying an unforgettable knockout win over Asa “The American Ninja” Ten Pow in his Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver, the hard-hitting Brazilian makes a quick turnaround to face Russian knockout artist Alexey Balyko in a bantamweight clash.
Lineker’s wildly aggressive, boxing-heavy approach will be put to the test against Balyko, an experienced stand-up specialist who is willing to engage in a firefight if it means he can score the stoppage.
Simply put, fans should buckle up and prepare themselves for an instant Fight of the Year contender when these two warriors enter the ring.
#2 Amy Pirnie Vs. Shir Cohen
Lower on the card, Scottish veteran Amy Pirnie will square off with surging Israeli phenom Shir Cohen in an atomweight Muay Thai tilt that guarantees white-knuckle action for as long as it lasts.
A decorated champion outside of ONE, Pirnie made her promotional debut in August at ONE Fight Night 24, where she ended Yu Yau Pui‘s winning streak with one of the year’s most spectacular knockouts.
That one-punch KO caught the attention of fans and instantly made the 31-year-old a serious contender in the atomweight ranks. She’ll hope to keep her momentum going with another big finish, but standing across from her will be one of Muay Thai’s most skilled young talents.
The 23-year-old Cohen is a fearless, forward-marching scrapper who thrives in blood-and-guts wars – and boasts a 2-0 record in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Given each woman’s penchant for trading leather, this contest is unlikely to disappoint.
#3 Danial Williams Vs. Banma Duoji
Finally, fan-favorite “Mini T” Danial Williams will bring his high-octane style to Bangkok in a flyweight MMA clash against China’s Banma “The Prince” Duoji.
One of the few athletes to have competed in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA in ONE Championship, Williams has earned a reputation as must-watch television every time he competes.
Despite struggling against truly elite competition in his last few outings, the Australian-Thai remains one of the organization’s most entertaining fighters with all the skills to capture 26 pounds of gold.
Banma, though, is a prodigious athlete and prolific finisher, sporting stoppages in all but one of his 15 career victories.
Now, with both men hungry to climb the flyweight MMA ranks – and neither man knowing what it means to be in a boring fight – fans can look forward to an epic battle at ONE Fight Night 25.