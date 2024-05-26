Sports

Manchester Derby, FA Cup Final: United Beat City, Win First Trophy Of Season - In Pics

In what came as a shock result to many, Manchester United defeated their arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 25, 2024) to win the FA Cup title. The Old Trafford side emerged triumphant in the Manchester derby on the back of teenage goal-scorers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. United's first trophy of the season deprived City of the first back-to-back English league-cup doubles. United also qualified for the Europa League next season.