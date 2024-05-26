Sports

Manchester Derby, FA Cup Final: United Beat City, Win First Trophy Of Season - In Pics

In what came as a shock result to many, Manchester United defeated their arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 25, 2024) to win the FA Cup title. The Old Trafford side emerged triumphant in the Manchester derby on the back of teenage goal-scorers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. United's first trophy of the season deprived City of the first back-to-back English league-cup doubles. United also qualified for the Europa League next season.

Britain Soccer FA Cup Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes raises the trophy after his team won the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester United won 2-1.

1/9
Soccer FA Cup
Soccer FA Cup Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates with the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

2/9
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen poses with his medal after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

3/9
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United fans celebrating after their team won the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester United won 2-1.

4/9
Manchester Citys Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva react at the end of the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester United won 2-1.

5/9
Manchester Citys Jeremy Doku
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

6/9
English FA Cup final
English FA Cup final Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City fans wave flags ahead of the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

7/9
Soccer English FA Cup final
Soccer English FA Cup final Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester United fans wave flags ahead of the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

8/9
Manchester Uniteds Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with his teammate Bruno Fernandes during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

9/9
Manchester Uniteds Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester United's players celebrate their side's second goal, scored by Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, right, during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

