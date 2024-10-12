Sports

Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup: INEOS Britannia Take On Emirates Team New Zealand - In Pics

The 37th America's Cup in 2024 has reached a pivotal moment as INEOS Britannia defeated Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli from Italy to win the Louis Vuitton Cup Final and book a clash against the defending champion, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the ultimate America's Cup showdown. Earlier, teams like Alinghi Red Bull Racing from Switzerland, NYYC American Magic from the USA, and Orient Express Racing Team from France were knocked out. Racing aboard cutting-edge AC75s—foiling monohull yachts that sail up to four times faster than the wind—the Louis Vuitton Cup Final represented the pinnacle of the challenger series. As these teams pushed their limits, the winner earned the opportunity to compete for the most prestigious prize in sailing, the America's Cup.