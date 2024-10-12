Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup: INEOS Britannia Take On Emirates Team New Zealand - In Pics

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team ahead of racing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 3 in Barcelona, Spain. 11, October, 2024
Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne races American Magic on Day 3 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robin 2 in Barcelona, Spain on September 5, 2024.
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5 of the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 2 in Barcelona, Spain. 10, October, 2024
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5 of the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 2 in Barcelona, Spain. 10, October, 2024
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Day 1 in Barcelona, Spain on October 5, 2024.
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 2 in Barcelona, Spain. 10, October, 2024
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 3 in Barcelona, Spain. 11, October, 2024
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Day 1 in Barcelona, Spain on October 5, 2024.