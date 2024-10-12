Sports

Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup: INEOS Britannia Take On Emirates Team New Zealand - In Pics

The 37th America's Cup in 2024 has reached a pivotal moment as INEOS Britannia defeated Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli from Italy to win the Louis Vuitton Cup Final and book a clash against the defending champion, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the ultimate America's Cup showdown. Earlier, teams like Alinghi Red Bull Racing from Switzerland, NYYC American Magic from the USA, and Orient Express Racing Team from France were knocked out. Racing aboard cutting-edge AC75s—foiling monohull yachts that sail up to four times faster than the wind—the Louis Vuitton Cup Final represented the pinnacle of the challenger series. As these teams pushed their limits, the winner earned the opportunity to compete for the most prestigious prize in sailing, the America's Cup.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team ahead of racing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 3 in Barcelona, Spain. 11, October, 2024

2/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne, American Magic
Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne, American Magic | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne races American Magic on Day 3 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robin 2 in Barcelona, Spain on September 5, 2024.

3/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5 | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5 of the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 2 in Barcelona, Spain. 10, October, 2024

4/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5 | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team win Race 5 of the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 2 in Barcelona, Spain. 10, October, 2024

5/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Day 1 in Barcelona, Spain on October 5, 2024.

6/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 2 in Barcelona, Spain. 10, October, 2024

7/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Race Day 3 in Barcelona, Spain. 11, October, 2024

8/8
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team
Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team | Photo: Samo Vidic / Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Womens Team competing in the PUIG Womens Americas Cup Group stage, Day 1 in Barcelona, Spain on October 5, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Hope To Advance - Check Playing XIs
  2. NZ-W Vs SL-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad
  5. Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  2. Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. FIFA World Cup Tickets Investigation On Former Official Jerome Valcke Closed After Nine Years
  4. Barcelona Loses Legal Battle Against Russian Club Zenit To Get Champions League Cash Bonus
  5. UEFA Nations League: Wales Will Benefit From Iceland Collapse In Long Term, Says Craig Bellamy
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  3. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Substantive Discussion', Says India As Modi Meets Trudeau In Laos During ASEAN Summit
  2. Inhabiting Raavan, The Good And The Bad
  3. New Haryana Government To Be Sworn-In On Oct 17 With Nayab Singh Saini As CM
  4. Air India Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Trichy After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure | Here's What Happened
  5. 19-Yr-Old Becomes UK High Commissioner For A Day: 'Brilliant Example Of Indian Women's Potential', Says Envoy To India
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  2. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  3. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  4. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  5. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
World News
  1. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
  2. Bolivia Joins Hands With South Africa In Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ | All About The Case
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures