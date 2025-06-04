Sports

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, French Open: Italian Enters His First Roland Garros Semis

Lorenzo Musetti used his sleek one-handed backhand and sprint-then-slide court coverage to reach his first semi-final at the French Open, and second at a Grand Slam tournament, by beating Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday (June 3) in the same stadium where he won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. When the match ended, Musetti, a 23-year-old Italian, rolled up his green shirt’s right sleeve and flexed his biceps. No one would be surprised if things get tougher on Friday: That’s when Musetti will meet defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for a berth in the championship match.