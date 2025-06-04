Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates as he won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Winner Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, right, and Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. shake hands after their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, left, plays a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti plays a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts as he plays against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, right, plays a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, left, plays a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti plays a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.