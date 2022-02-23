Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars Qualifier Match Live

While Multan Sultans topped the PSL 2022 points table, Lahore Qalandars were the second-placed team. Check out live telecast and streaming details of the PSL 2022 Qualifier game.

Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars Qualifier Match Live
Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars share a head-to-head record of 6-5. Twitter/@MultanSultans

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 12:29 pm

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars play against each other on Wednesday night in a bid to enter the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. (More Cricket News)

Given both the sides will play the Qualifier game, the loser of the match would not get eliminated and would rather wait to play the winner of the Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United game that takes place on February 24.

Multan Sultans have been the most successful team this season so far by winning 9 of the 10 games played in PSL 2022. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars won 6 of their 10 games played in the edition.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 11 games against each other with Lahore Qalandars winning 5 of them and Multan Sultans winning the rest 6. When the two sides had faced each other in the ongoing edition of PSL, Qalandars had defeated Sultans by 52 runs.

When is Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match?

The Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match is on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match starts?

The Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match being played?

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match?

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match?

The live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match will be done via SonyLIV.

PSL 2022 Pakistan Super League 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Shah Afridi Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars
