Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 25 Live

Quetta Gladiators will have their task cut out when they face PSL 2022 table-toppers Multan Sultans on Friday. While Sultans have already secured a top-two finish in the league, Gladiators still need to win their remaining two games and hope for favourable results from other games in order to enter the playoffs. (More Cricket News)

The Sultans top PSL 2022 table with 14 points from 8 games. Their NRR is 0.642. However, their opponents Quetta Gladiators are at the fifth spot in the points table with 6 to their credit after completing 8 games in the league.

Eyes will be on Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who had scored a sensational 76 off 56 balls in the side’s recent victory over Karachi Kings in PSL 2022. Not to forget Khushdil Shah’s heroic 21 not out off 9 balls that helped the team chase down 29 runs in the last two overs.

On the other hand, Gladiators would be hoping a lot from Will Smeed who scored 99 off 60 in the previous game that the side lost to Peshawar Zalmi.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played a total of 8 times against each other in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Multan Sultans have won 4 of the games, 4 have been won by Quetta Gladiators. Notably, one game between the sides had ended without result as it was abandoned due to rain back in PSL 2020.

The momentum must be with the Multan Sultans as they are not only a formidable side in the ongoing tournament but have also won the previous game that took place between the sides. They had won the game by 6 runs.

When is Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

The Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match is on February 18, 2022 (Friday).

At what time Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match starts?

The Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match starts at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match being played?

Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match will be done via SonyLIV.