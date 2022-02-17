Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah Help Multan Sultans Beat Karachi Kings

Needing 29 off the last 12 balls, Multan Sultans scored 20 off penultimate over bowled by Chris Jordan and eventually won the game.

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah Help Multan Sultans Beat Karachi Kings
Mohammad Rizwan scored 76 off 56 in Multan Sultans' win over Karachi Kings in PSL 2022 on Wednesday. PSL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 1:11 pm

Defending champion Multan Sultans kept Karachi Kings searching for its maiden victory in the Pakistan Super League by registering a thumping seven-wicket win against Babar Azam’s team. (More Cricket News)

Multan has 14 points from eight games and is now assured to finish among the top two in the playoffs with two more league games still to play.

The 2020 champion Karachi is yet to get its first points, losing all five games at home and now three in a row in the Lahore-leg of the event.

Multan once again showed its depth in the batting order, reaching 175-3 with three balls to spare to the dismay of Babar, who will be leading Pakistan in the next month’s three-test home series against Australia.

Related stories

PSL 2022: Will Smeed's 99 Goes In Vain As Quetta Gladiators Lose To Peshawar Zalmi

"We lost this game due to poor overs and poor fielding as well,” Babar said. “If the team does well, the form comes back, but we have to give 100% and come back.”

Needing 29 off the last two overs, Karachi had a chance to break its seven-match losing streak, but Khushdil Shah (21 off 9 balls) smacked England fast bowler Chris Jordan for two sixes and a four in a 20-run over to seal the game for Multan.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan (76) and Shan Masood (45) had provided Multan a century-stand before Shah’s power-hitting denied Karachi its first win this season.

Karachi’s inability to bowl well in the death overs throughout the tournament continued as fast bowler Jordan finished with 1-50 and Umaid Asif went for 0-41.

Earlier, Babar’s (2) lean patch in the event continued but still Karachi managed to score its highest total of 174-6 while batting first this season.

Joe Clarke top-scored with 40 and shared a 72-run second wicket-stand with Sharjeel Khan (36). Allrounder Imad Wasim played a little cameo with an unbeaten 32 off just 16 balls with five fours and a six which lifted Karachi total in the end.

Tags

Sports Cricket PSL 2022 Multan Sultans Karachi Kings Mohammad Rizwan Khushdil Shah Lahore
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Tiger Woods Admits Being ‘Long Way’ Away From Return With Recovery In Process

Tiger Woods Admits Being ‘Long Way’ Away From Return With Recovery In Process

La Liga 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Stunned 1-0 By Bottom-Placed Levante At Home

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: Matt Henry’s 7/23 Helps New Zealand Bowl Out Proteas For 95

Suresh Raina Snubbed In IPL Mega Auction: The Good And Bad Times Of CSK's 'Prima Donna'

IND Vs WI: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For 2nd T20I After Suffering Injuries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row