Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Watch SL-W Vs IND-W Cricket Match Live

After a hard-fought win in the first ODI, India women's cricket team would look to seal the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Monday. The second SL-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI cricket match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

In the first match, India dismissed Sri Lanka for 171 in 48.2 overs, then chased it down in 38 overs for a four-wicket win with player of the match Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar giving the finishing touches after a middle-order wobble.

"Our approach will be the same as before, we have to win the series 3-0 and dominate all the matches. Whatever plans and preparations we have we made we need to execute," all-rounder Vastrakar said at the pre-match press conference.

For Sri Lanka, the hosts will need a concerted effort to deny India the series win. Inoka Ranaweera claimed four wickets but the batters' failures proved detrimental. They also lost the ODI series against Pakistan last month.

India won the preceding three-match T20I series 2-1, with Sri Lanka winning the third by seven wickets thanks to a record-breaking knock from skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who won the player of the series in the T20Is, will once again look to lead from the front. She scored 44 runs.

Sri Lanka women vs India women, ODI head-to-head record

Sri Lanka women and India women have met 30 times in ODIs. India lead the head-to-head record 27-2. One match ended in a no result.

Sri Lanka women vs India women, 2nd ODI cricket match details

Match: India Women's Tour For Sri Lanka 2022, 2nd ODI. This is also part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Date: July 4 (Monday), 2022;

Time: 10:00 AM IST/local;

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka women vs India women, 2nd ODI cricket match?

Live streaming of Sri Lanka women vs India women second ODI cricket match will be available on FanCode in India.

In Sri Lanka, the SL-W vs IND-W second ODI will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket’s official YouTube channel.

Playing XIs in the first ODI

Sri Lanka women : Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India women : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

Squads

Sri Lanka : Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe Inoka Ranaweera, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi.