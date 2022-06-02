Live Streaming Of Spain Vs Portugal: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-22, Group A2 Match Live

In a mouth-watering UEFA Nations League 2022-22 match Wednesday night, Iberian neighbours Spain and Portugal renew their rivalry in Seville. This Group A2 clash will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Both Spain and Portugal have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022, but the immediate focus is on the Nations League. In a tough group, which also has the Czech Republic and Switzerland, a winning start will be crucial for either side.

While Spain eased through the World Cup qualifiers with six wins, one draw and one defeat in Group B, Portugal finished second, behind Serbia in Group A (five wins, two draws and one defeat), then beat Turkey and North Macedonia, who famously ended Italy's hopes, to book a Qatar ticket.

Spain were the losing finalists in the previous edition (2020-21) of the Nations League. They beat European Champions Italy in the semis, only to lose the final to France. Portugal were the inaugural champions in 2018-19, defeating the Netherlands in the final. And Luis Enrique' La Roja have won their last four matches, including a 5-0 thrashing of Iceland in a March friendly.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. had failed to qualify for the finals in the second edition, finishing second in their group (A4), behind eventual champions France. They have won two, lost one and drawn one in the last four outings.

Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match details

Match : Spain vs Portgual, Group A2

Date : June 3 (Friday), 2022

Time : 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Thursday)

Venue : Benito Villamarin, Seville.

How to watch Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match

Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

At the same time, Czech Republic will host Switzerland in another Group A2 match at Sinobo Stadium, Prague.

Head-to-head

This will be their 39th meeting, with Spain leading Portugal 17-6 in the head-to-head records. The last three matches between the two sides have ended in draws. Spain last beat Portugal in the 2012 UEFA European Championship semi-final on penalties. Portugal's last win was in 2010 in a friendly.

Team news

Spain will be without Aymeric Laporte and Pedri, both through injuries. Portugal's Ruben Dias is also injured.

Likely starting XIs

Spain : Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Javi Martinez, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres.