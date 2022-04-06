Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: How To Watch SA Vs BAN Cricket Tour Finale - Check Full Details

Bangladesh's tour of South Africa 2022 concludes with the second and final Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, starting April 8 (Friday). South Africa won the first Test by 220 runs in Durban to keep their perfect record at home against Bangladesh. The SA vs BAN Test match will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream the final match of Bangladesh's tour of South Africa 2022 online. (More Cricket News)

The tour started on a rousing note for Bangladesh, winning their first-ever cricket match in South Africa in the first ODI, then they claimed the series 2-1 with a facile nine-wicket win in the third ODI. But the tour became nightmarish with the start of the Test series.

Against a depleted South African side, Bangladesh entered the first match as equals but ended up registering their second-lowest Test score of 53 in a fraught chase. All ten wickets in Bangladesh's second innings were claimed by spinners, and that left skipper Mominul Haque talking about "a big crime." The visiting camp has other worries too.

Umpiring was poor, and Haque also claimed that they were subjected to sledging from their hosts. There was little joy for the tourists except Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 137 in the first innings. Now, the series has indeed became acrimonious. So, expect a fiery contest in Durban.

For the Proteas, it was all about executing the plans. Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front with a resolute 67 on the first morning, then Temba Bavuma responded with a 93. But the final say came from spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer.

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Test Head-to-head

This is one fixture clearly dominated by South Africa. The Proteas are undefeated in the 13 previous outings against Bangladesh, winning 11 of those -- all by massive margins. Bangladesh did manage to force a couple of draws at home in 2015.

In South Africa, it's a perfect record for the Proteas: 7-0.

Overall, this will be Bangladesh's 130th Test match. They have won 16 and lost 96, with 17 ending in draws. South Africa have so far played 451 Test matches, and they have a win-loss record of 173-154.

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test - Match and telecast details

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test cricket match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test cricket match starts on April 8 (Friday), 2022. If the match lasts all five days, it will conclude on April 12 (Thursday), 2022.

What is the start time for South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test?

The daily start time for South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test is 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local).

Where will South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match play?

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test will be played at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test cricket match?

The second and final Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The SA vs BAN Test match can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

South Africa : Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman.