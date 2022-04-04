SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 5: Bangladesh (51/9) Race Towards Defeat After Keshav Maharaj's 6/30

South Africa are in a dominant position in the first Test against Bangladesh in Durban. After a see-saw Day 4 on Sunday, South African spinners have pushed Bangladesh on the back foot with three quick wickets in the final session on the penultimate day of an exciting game at Kingsmead. Bangladesh, facing a record chase, have a good middle order and quite capable of batting out three full sessions. Bangladesh had won a historic ODI series earlier on in this series. Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs BAN.



14:22 PM IST: BAN Lose 9th

The Test is finishing soon. Bangladesh lose their sixth wicket in the morning and it's not even one full hour has passed. Keshav Maharaj gets his sixth, Khaled Ahmed is caught by Lizaad Wiliams for a duck. BAN 51/9 (17)

14:15 PM IST: Shanto Stumped

OUT! This time it's Simon Harmer with the wicket. Najmul Hasan Shanto is stumped for 26. Shanto is drawn forward by a flighted delivery, gets beaten by the sharp spin and Verreynne dislodges the stumps in a flash. Shanto goes upstairs but the replays show bails are dislodged when hie foot was on line. BAN 50/8 (16)

14:08 PM IST: BAN Have Mountain To Climb

Welcome six from Taskin Ahmed. The left-hander goes on one leg and send Keshav Maharaj for a biggie over cow corner. BAN 48/7 (15)

13:59 PM IST: BAN Falling Apart

Another one bites the dust. Nice flighted delivery from Simon Harmer, it takes the outside edge of Mehidy Hasan for a sharp cath for Keegan Petersen at first slip. BAN 33/7 (12)

13:56 PM IST: Disaster For BAN

Oh My God! Keshav Maharaj is all over Durban. He knocks over Yasir Ali with a ripper that lands around middle, spins past the outside edge and uproots Ali's off-stump. BAN 26/6. Maharaj with a fifer.

13:44 PM IST: BAN in Real Trouble

Two wickets in no time for South Africa. Liton Das, who played a brilliant 41 in the first innings, hits straight to Simon Harmer. Four wickets for Keshav Maharaj. BAN 16/5 (8.5)

13:42 PM IST: Wicket In First Over

First over, and the wicket on the third ball. Keshav Maharaj has struck for South Africa. Mushfiqur Rahim is given LBW, but he goes upstairs. UltraEdge says no bat involved. Three reds in ball-tracking. Bangladesh lose the review. BAN 12/4 (7)

13:20 PM IST: Pitch Report

The pitch looks good but the cracks have opened up a bit. The spinners will have hit the right areas for wickets.

13:04 PM IST: Weather Update

The skies are cloudy this morning but there is no forecast for rain.

12:27 PM IST: A win after 2013

Should South Africa win this Test match, it will be the first after 2013 in Durban. It will be a job well done for Elgar's team which is without at least five key players, away in Indian playing the IPL. Off-spinner Simon Harmer is especially having a sensational game after making a return to Test cricket after seven years. Harmer took four wickets in the Bangladesh first innings.

12:30 PM IST: Spin Test For Bangla Tigers

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer will be the go-to men for Dean Elgar on a wearing Day 5 Kingsmead wicket. For the first time ever in a Test match, South Africa started with spinners Maharaj and Harmer and this ploy worked wonders for the Proteas. They got rid of three of the top four Bangladesh batsmen, including first-innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy.