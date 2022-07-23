Live Streaming Of Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: Watch Blockbuster Pre-season El Clasico Live

One of the most anticipated pre-season matches will be played between La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. This unusual El Clasico match will be telecast live. This is a friendly in the name only. Don't expect an exhibition match between these two bitter rivals. (More Football News)

This is the first pre-season game for the reigning champions of Spain and Europe, and the third for Barcelona. It's sure to provide a taste of what the next chapter of Barcelona and Real Madrid's rivalry may look like.

Barcelona have played out a 1-1 draw with Olot before hammering Inter Miami 6-0. Real Madrid, meanwhile, were taking a well-deserved break after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final.

For Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos, this is the first real opportunity to see their new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni in action. Talismanic Karim Benzema has also joined up with the squad after being granted an extended vacation by the club following his heroics in the UEFA Champions League.

The same thing can be said about Xavi Hernandez's Barca. Thye have Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphina from Leeds as well as midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan and defender Andreas Christensen from Chelsea. Lewandowski will be eager to put his marker down in this fierce fixture.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, pre-season El Clasico match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, pre-season match is on Sunday (July 24).

What is the kick-off time for Real Madrid and Barcelona, El Clasico match?

El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will begin at 8:30 am IST/ 8 pm local time.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

What is the live streaming platform for Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be available on SonyLIV.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, head-to-head record

Real Madrid lead Barcelona 100-97 in the 249 matches. The head-to-head record in the five meetings in all competitions is also dominated by Rea Madrid, winning four. But in the last meeting, Blaugrana hammered Real Madrid 4-0 in La Liga.

Likely starting XIs

Real Madrid : Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.