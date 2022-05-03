Live Streaming Of RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2022: Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match Live

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will look to pile more misery on Royal Challengers Bangalore when they meet in match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Pune on Wednesday. RCB vs CSK match will be telecast live on TV and fans can also stream live online.

RCB Vs CSK Live Streaming - Where To See Live

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1

Live streaming of RCB vs CSK, IPL match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Team News

Chennai Super Kings revived their IPL 2022 campaign with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But they will need to win all their remaining league matches to make the playoffs. They have won three in nine outings and are ninth in the points table.

Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth with five wins and five defeats, but have lost their last three matches. Another defeat will jeopardise their playoffs chances.

Head-to-head

This will be their 30th meeeting. Chennai Super Kings have dominated the head-to-head records, winning 19 as against Royal Challengers Bangalore's nine. There was one no result.

Earlier this season, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs to register their first win.

Likely XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore : Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Venue And Pitch

Teams batting first have dominated the matches here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Chasing teams have won only three times in the previous nine matches here this season.

Both the teams have won one and lost one here.