Live Streaming Of Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2: Watch Madhya Pradesh Vs Mumbai Cricket Match Live

Mumbai got off to a very good start in the final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 against Madhya Pradesh, but at the close of play of Day 1 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Wednesday, the 41-time champions were 248/5. The fascinating contest between bat and ball will continue on Day 2. Don't miss Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai cricket match live action. (More Cricket News)

Day 1 Recap

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw (47 off 79) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78 off 163) stitched an opening stand of 87 runs to give the most successful side in Ranji Trophy history to dominate the morning session. But Mumbai failed to capitalise on it with Anubhav Agarwal and Saransh Jain taking a brace each.

Madhya Pradesh skipper Aditya Shrivastava utilised only four bowlers. Kumar Kartikeya, who toiled hard, delivering 31 overs, got a wicket while Gaurav Yadav was unsuccessful.

At the close of play on Day 1, Sarfaraz Khan and Shams Mulani were unbeaten on 40 off 125 and 12 off 43 respectively.

Sarfaraz Khan currently has the third-best avarage in the Ranji Trophy (minimum of 2000 runs). His average of 81.7 (2288 runs in 23 matches) is behind Vijay Merchant's 98.4 (3639 runs in 32 matches) and Sachin Tendulkar's 87.4 (4281 runs in 38 matches).

How to watch Ranji Trophy final, Day 2 live?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy final will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 SD/HD. Live streaming of MP vs MUM cricket match is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Day 2 action starts at 9:30 am IST on Wednesday (June 22).

Toss and playing XIs

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw won the toss and opted to bat first against Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh XI : Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Parth Sahani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav.