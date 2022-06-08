Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Inaugural UEFA Nations League champions Portugal take on a confident Czech Republic side in a Group A2 on Friday (IST). Both the sides have four points each but Cristiano Ronaldo-led Selecao has a better goal difference of +4, as against Czech's +1. And Portugal sure start favourites. Here's all you need to know about the POR vs CZE, Nations League football match - how to watch, TV listings, live streaming platforms, likely starting XIs, etc. (More Football News)

As in any fixture involving Portugal, the focus is clearly on Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old scored a brace in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland in their second match, and his tally of 117 international goals will only grow. May be against the Czech Republic Friday night.

But Czechs are likely to give Fernando Santos' men a stiff test in Lisbon. Jan Kuchta has scored in both the matches so far for the Czechs, in the 2-1 over Switzerland and spirited 2-2 draw against favourites Spain. And Jaroslav Silhavy's men sure have the means and will to beat any side in the world.

Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match details

Match : Portugal vs Czech Republic, Group A2;

Date : June 10 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 12:15 PM IST/20:45 local (Thursday);

Venue : Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

At the same time in Geneva, Switzerland host Spain the group's other match.

How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match

Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Portugal vs Czech Republic, head-to-head record

Portugal and Czech Republic have only met three times, and it's 2-1 in favour of the former. In the previous, Portugal won 1-0 in 2012.

Likely starting XIs

Portugal : Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.