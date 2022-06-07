Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Watch PAK Vs WI Rescheduled Cricket Match Live

The rescheduled ODI cricket series between Pakistan and West Indies starts with the first match on Wednesday (June 8). All three matches will be played in Multan. The first PAK vs WI ODI cricket match starts at 4:30 IST, and it will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)

The Postponed Series

The three-match ODI series was postponed last year after a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp during the T20Is in Karachi, which was won by Pakistan 3-0.

The series, which is a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, was initially scheduled to play in Rawalpindi, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moved it to Multan due to political unrest in the country with Imran Khan planning rallies in Rawalpindi.

Former prime minister Imran Khan is planning protest rallies in Islamabad, which is adjacent to Rawalpindi, in the coming days.

Playing Conditions

There's no respite from the summer heat in Pakistan. The temperature is expected to top 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in Multan. The match will start late in the afternoon, but players and on-field officials will be exposed to the dangers of dehydration, heat stroke, cramps, etc.

The PCB is reportedly planning to provide players and officials with ice collars and vests during stoppages in play and extra water breaks to keep them hydrated.

By the way, the last time Pakistan hosted an international cricket series in the months of June-July was some 14 years back - Asia Cup 2008.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI - match details

Match : 1st ODI cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies;

Date : June 8 (Wednesday), 2022;

Time : 4:30 PM IST/4:00 PM Local;

Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI cricket match

The first Pakistan vs West Indies, ODI cricket match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of PAK vs WI, 1st ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

In Pakistan, ASports and PTV Sports will telecast the match. Fans in the Caribbean can watch the match live on Flow Sports.

Pakistan vs West Indies, ODI head-to-head record

This will be the 135th ODI meeting between Pakistan and West Indies. Pakistan trail 60-71 in the head-to-head record, with three tied matches. Pakistan have won seven in the last ten matches. But in the last meeting, West Indies beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

In Pakistan, the teams have played 26 times, with the Windies winning 14 of those. There was one tied match.

Both Pakistan and West Indies won their respective previous ODI series. Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 at home in March-April, while West Indies blanked Netherlands 3-0 at Amstelveen earlier this month.

Squads

Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.