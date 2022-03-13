Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: Where To Watch PAK-W Vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Pakistan women have lost three while Bangladesh women have lost two games at ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Get live streaming details of PAK-W vs BAN-W.

Pakistan players celebrate wicket of Shafali Verma during 2022 ICC Women's World Cup match Vs India. AP

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 8:25 pm

In quest for their maiden win at ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Pakistan women and Bangladesh women face each other at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan are winless in the tournament despite playing three games. Their NRR of -1.274 is the lowest among the 8 teams in the table. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have also lost both their games played in the tournament. They are at the seventh spot in the points table.

Pakistan started their campaign on a disappointing note by losing to India by a big margin of 107 runs. In the next game, Australia outplayed them by 7 wickets. The third game was the time when Pakistan came close to victory but South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail defended 10 runs off the last over to keep them struggling for maiden win in the tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh lost their opening game to South Africa by a 32-run margin. Their performance in the second game got further weak as New Zealand handed them a 9-wicket loss.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played a total of 11 ODIs against each other so far. 6 of them have been won by Pakistan, while Bangladesh won the rest 5. 

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 14, 2022 (Monday).

At what time Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel in India will live telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

Sports Cricket Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Seddon Park Hamilton Women's World Cup 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 New Delhi
