Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Odisha FC and Chennayin FC will be playing against each other on Wednesday night in an ISL 2021-22 game at the Tilak Maidan Stadium that is a virtual do-or-die match for them. (More Football News)

While Odisha FC have 21 points in their kitty with 16 games played, Chennaiyin have 19 points to their credit with 16 matches played. Both the sides would be looking to win the game on Tuesday night and hang on to their bleak chances of making it to the semi-finals.

It is worth noting that Chennaiyin, who are winless for the past four games, will be managed by assistant coach Sabir Pasha after head coach Bozidar Bandovic left the club in the aftermath of 0-5 loss to Goa FC.

"We have to be sensible at this point of time. It's a challenge and we have to mould it accordingly. That is a challenge for me as well as a coach. We need to get the best out of the players. Once we can do that, we will be a strong side," said Pasha ahead of the must-win game against Odisha.

"My first task will be to get the team together and get the best out of them," he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC who are coming into the contest with a 1-4 loss to Mumbai City FC, would look to fancy their chances by taking three points from the game on Tuesday and jumping to the sixth spot in the points table.

"We have focused on recovery as we play two games in a short period," said Odisha FC head coach Kino Garcia.

When questioned about Odisha's struggling backline, he added: "It's not just the defence but the whole team. When we concede a goal it's the whole team who is accountable. We need to improve some aspects. We are in the way of improving and we are working hard.

"It's going to be a difficult game for both. Both teams are coming off big losses. Both will go for a win and it will be a good game."

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 15 matches against each other with Odihsa FC winning 6 of them, while 6 resulted in a draw. Chennaiyin FC won the remaining three games.

When is Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match is on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Which channel will live telecast Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match?

Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.