Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Sack Head Coach Bozidar Bandovic After Heavy FC Goa Defeat

Former India international Syed Sabir Pasha will replace Bozidar Bandovic as the interim head coach of Chennaiyin FC.

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Sack Head Coach Bozidar Bandovic After Heavy FC Goa Defeat
Bozidar Bandovic was in charge of Chennaiyin FC in 16 matches winning five and losing seven. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 5:18 pm

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the ongoing edition of the league. Assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim, Chennaiyin FC said in a statement on Friday. (More Football News)

The defeat to FC Goa on Wednesday is the heaviest loss endured by the club in its history, it said. CFC is currently at the eighth spot with 19 points in the standings and the club's chances of reaching the knockout phase have taken a beating.

“Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through,” co-owner Vita Dani said in the statement.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: Greg Stewart Brace Sends Jamshedpur FC To Second Spot With Win Over Kerala Blasters

Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

ISL 2021-22: Jorge Ortiz Hat-Trick Helps FC Goa Thrash Chennaiyin FC 5-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Montenegro's Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches — winning five, drawing four and losing seven. The team lost three of its last five games while winning one and drawing the other. Bandovic took over from Czaba Laszlo who was CFC's head coach in the previous season of ISL.

He had been roped in 2021 ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season on a one-year contract. Former India international Pasha, who will take over in the interim, has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2016.

Tags

Sports Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC Syed Sabir Pasha Bozidar Bandovic Football Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

TTFI Fixing Row: ‘Ill-Treatment Forced Me To Take Legal Route’ - Manika Batra After Delhi HC Ruling

TTFI Fixing Row: ‘Ill-Treatment Forced Me To Take Legal Route’ - Manika Batra After Delhi HC Ruling

Delhi HC Suspends TTFI Executive Committee, Finds National Coach Guilty of 'Match-Fixing'

IND Vs WI: KL Rahul, Axar Patel Ruled Out Of India’s T20I Series Against West Indies In Kolkata

Ricky Ponting Says Rishabh Pant, Adam Gilchrist ‘Little Bit Same But Too Early To Compare’

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail