Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs India, FIH Pro League: Watch NED Vs IND Hockey Match Live

India will play their final two matches of the FIH Men's Pro League hockey tournament 2021-22 against table-toppers Netherlands away in Rotterdam on successive days (June 18 and 19). (More Hockey News)

These outings will decide the fate of the Indian team in the tournament. Both the NED vs IND hockey matches will be telecast live. Preview, including live streaming details, continues below:

India's chances of claiming a maiden FIH Men's Pro League title were dented by Belgium. India did manage to pull out a penalty shoot-out win in the first match, but the defeat in the subsequent match denied Amit Rohidas & Co. crucial points.

As things stand now, Netherlands lead the nine-team table with 31 points from 12 matches, while Belgium, also with 31 points, are second. They have played two matches more. India are third with 29 from 14 outings.

Germany (28 points), Argentina (25), France (13) and South Africa (1) have completed their matches; while England (22) and Spain (18) have two matches remaining. In their respective final outings, Belgium face England while Netherlands meet Spain.

India's Harmanpreet Singh is the leading scorer this season with 17 goals. Abhishek and Mandeep Singh have contributed with six goals each. For Netherlands, Koen Bijen, Thierry Brinkman and Dennis Warmerdam have scored six goals apiece.

Netherlands vs India, hockey head-to-head record

India and Netherlands have met 42 times. Netherlands lead India 24-15 in the head-to-head record, with three meetings ending in draws. India won the last two meetings, in the previous edition of FIH Pro League.

Netherlands beat India for the first time in the 1973 World Cup final, which they won 4-2 on penalties after the regulation time ended 2-2. It started a run of five wins for the Dutch against India.

India won the first seven meetings, including the 1928 Olympics final and 1972 Olympics bronze medal matches.

Details of Netherlands vs India hockey matches

Match days: India will play Netherland on June 18 and 19;

Time: Both the matches starts at 8:00 PM IST/4:30 PM local;

Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

How to watch Netherlands vs India hockey matches?

The FIH Pro League hockey matches between Netherlands and India and will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of NED vs IND hockey matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required).

All the FIH Pro League matches can be watched live on watch.hockey. Registration required.

Squads

India : Goalkeepers - Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh PR; Defenders - Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (c), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh; Midfielders - Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma; Forwards - Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Head Coach - Graham Reid; Manager - Shivendra Singh.