NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands

Follow live scores and updates of Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League hockey 2021-22.
Their chances of finishing at the top of the standings dented by Belgium in the previous encounter, the Indian men’s hockey team aim to finish FIH Pro League 2021-22 on a high against Netherlands in the first of two-legged tie on Saturday. Against Belgium, India won the first game via shootout before losing in the second which slid them to third. As things stand now, Netherlands lead the nine-team table with 31 points from 12 matches, while Belgium, also with 31 points, are second. They have played two matches more. India have 29 from 14 outings. With the results not in their hands, the Graham Reid-coached side will be looking to address the grey areas ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 that starts in Birmingham next month. However, the task will be difficult for Amit Rohidas and Co. as world No. 3 and reigning World Cup runners-up Netherlands are a formidable outfit and are expected to be a tough nut to crack. Follow live scores of NED vs IND here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of NED vs IND, FIH Pro league, first-leg encounter from Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam. India and Netherlands have met 42 times. Netherlands lead India 24-15 in the head-to-head record, with three meetings ending in draws. India won the last two meetings, in the previous edition of FIH Pro League and will aim to continue the momentum.
