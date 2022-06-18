NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands

#MeToo is a movement that dared to collectivize suffering, empathy, and perhaps hope. The celebrity trial in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case might have jeopardised the #MeToo movement but it is important to once again collectivise and rise.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case and its verdict have been publicly presented as a resounding victory for Depp and confirmation of his 'objective' truth. In the process, the complex role of power in the legal process has largely been overlooked.

