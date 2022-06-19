Live Streaming Of NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League Hockey: India Look To End On High Against Netherlands - Watch Live

India national men's hockey team will conclude their FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign with a clash against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Sunday. The Netherlands vs India hockey match will be telecast live. (More Hockey News)

The two hockey giants were involved in a breathtaking match at the picturesque Hazelaarweg Stadion on Saturday with the hosts winning in the shoot-out.

The Dutch took the lead as early as the 10th minute thanks to Tijmen Reyenga's field goal. India hit back with a sensational Dilpreet Singh goal in the 22nd minute, then Koen Bijen restored the lead for the hosts in the 47th with another field goal. India, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner conversion at the stoppage time, forced the shoot-out. But Harmanpreet, Abhishek failed to score in the shoot-out to hand the Netherlands a 4-1 win.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who kept India alive during the regulation time with a series of stunning saves, will need to bring his A-game again on Sunday.

The first-leg result means that India are virtually out of the FIH Pro League title contention. Amit Rohidas & Co. are currently third in the nine-team tournament 30 points from 15 games. The Netherlands are now the firm favourites to take the title. They lead the table with 33 points from 13 matches. Each team plays 16 matches. They will later take on Spain in the final fixtures.

Defending champions Belgium are second with 32 points from 15 points. The Tokyo Olympics champions also play their final match today, against England. England won the first leg on Friday in the shoot-out.

Netherlands vs India, hockey head-to-head record

This will be the 44th meeting between India and Netherlands after their first encounter in the 1928 Olympics final, which India won. Both the Netherlands have dominated this fixture, and lead India 25-15 in the head-to-head record.

Details of Netherlands vs India hockey match

Match : FIH Pro League hockey 2021-22 match between Netherland and India;

Date : June 19 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 8:00 PM IST/4:30 PM local;

Venue : Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam,The Netherlands.

How to watch the Netherlands vs India hockey match?

The FIH Pro League hockey match between Netherlands and India will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of NED vs IND hockey match on June 19 (Sunday) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required).

All the FIH Pro League matches can be watched live on watch.hockey. Registration required.

Squads

India : Goalkeepers - Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh PR; Defenders - Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (c), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh; Midfielders - Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma; Forwards - Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Head Coach - Graham Reid; Manager - Shivendra Singh.

Netherlands : Goalkeepers - Maurits Visser, Pirmin Blaak; Defenders - Imre Vos, Lars Balk, Tim Swaen, Sander de Wijn, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Joep de Mol, Jip Janssen, Jasper Brinkman, Justen Blok; Midfielders - Jonas de Geus, Jorrit Croon, Steijn van Heijningen, Tijmen Reijenga, Derck de Vilder; Forwards - Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (c), Terrance Pieters, Dennis Warmerdam, Jelle Galema, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen.

Head Coach - Jeroen Delmee; Manager - Rick Volkers.

On Friday, India women defeated champions-elect Argentina in the shoot-out just before the men's game at the same venue. The two teams meet again today. The Savita Punia-led side are third with 24 points from 11 matches. India will later play the United States. Argentina have unassailable 39 points from 15 matches.

India women vs Argentina women match starts 5:30 PM IST/2:00 PM IST. IND vs ARG match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.