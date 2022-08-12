Live Streaming Of Ligue 1 2022-23: How To Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs Montpellier Live In India

After a rocking start to their Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain aim to continue the momentum when they face Montpellier in their second encounter on Sunday at Parc des Princes. The live streaming of PSG vs Montpellier will be available in India. (More Football News)

Reigning champions PSG thrashed Clermont 5-0 in their opening league tie with Neymar and Lionel Messi doing most of the damage. Sitting at the top of the table, PSG would be looking to consolidate their place with another win under the belt on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe missed the opening encounter against Clermont because of an injury but the 23-year-old Frenchman is ready to make his first appearance in Ligue 1 2022-23. However, PSG will be missing the services of Julian Draxler who is still recovering from a knee problem.

Among the other PSG stars aiming for their first Ligue 1 2022-23 start this weekend are Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike. However, Sanches is reported to be nursing an injury and is still in doubt against Montpellier.

On the other hand, Montpellier sit fourth in Ligue 1 2022-23 standings after edging past Troyes 3-2 last week and need to work hard to have a similar kind of result against PSG. They will have midfielder Jordan Ferri back from suspension.

Montpellier will be missing the services of key attacker Stephy Mavididi, who went off with a thigh problem after just 30 minutes in their opener and is expected to be unavailable for several weeks.

When Is Paris Saint-Germain Vs Montpellier Match In Ligue 1 2022-23?

Paris Saint-Germain host Montpellier at Parc des Princes from 12:30 AM (August 14) on Sunday.

How To Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs Montpellier Match In Ligue 1 2022-23 In India?

Sports18 TV channel will live telecast Paris Saint-Germain Vs Montpellier Ligue 1 2022-23 match in India. The live streaming of Paris Saint-Germain Vs Montpellier Ligue 1 2022-23 in India will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.