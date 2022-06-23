Live Streaming Of Leicestershire Vs India: Watch LIEC Vs IND, Four-day Cricket Match Live

India's tour of England 2022 formally starts with a four-day practice match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club in Leicester. This serves as the only warm-up match for India before the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. (More Cricket News)

The Indian side will be led by Test skipper Rohit Sharma and the visitors are likely to field as many as 13 players during the match. However, four Indians -- Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna -- will turn up for the county side to be captained by Sam Evans.

Where is India vs Leicestershire warm-up match being played?

India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be played at the Grace Road Cricket Ground (Uptonsteel County Ground) in Leicester.

When does India vs Leicestershire warm-up match start?

India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will start at 3:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local on June 23 (Thursday). The match will conclude on June 27 (Monday).

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Leicestershire warm-up match?

India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will not be broadcast on TV channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match?

India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be streamed live on Foxes TV, Leicestershire County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

🌍 | 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐛𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞?



An 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 match. @leicsccc 🆚 @BCCI. 🍿



📺 Watch the 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 on 𝐅𝐨𝐱𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐕. ⤵️



🦊#IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 22, 2022

Also watch, India's final preparation ahead of the warm-up match here:

Squads

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC : Sam Evans (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

The rescheduled Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to July 5. India's tour of England last year was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the visiting camp hours before the toss in Manchester. India were leading the series 2-1.

The Edgbaston will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs.

Also, another Indian team, led by Hardik Pandya will play Ireland in a two-match T20I series, on June 26 and 28.

Meanwhile, the England Test team led by Ben Stokes take on New Zealand in the third and final Test, starting today, at Headingley, Leeds.

England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, and the third Test at Headingley, Leeds starts June 23.

Schedule for India's tour of England 2022

Rescheduled Test Match: July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston, Birmingham;

1st T20I: July 7 at Rose Bowl, Southampton;

2nd T20I: July 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham;

3rd T20I: July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham;

1st ODI: July 12 at Kennington Oval, London;

2nd ODI: July 14 at Lord's, London;

3rd ODI: July 17 at Old Trafford, Manchester.