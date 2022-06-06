Live Streaming Of Italy Vs Hungary: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 Match Live

Italy and Hungary face each other in the second round of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Wednesday (IST). While the Azzurri held Germany to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener, the Magyars stunned England with a 1-0 victory last week at the biennial event. (More Football News)

Italy, who are on a rebuild mode, would be happy getting a point from the match against Germany that too while going with several youngsters. Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the goal for the side after getting an assist from debutant Wilfried Gnonto in the 70th minute. However, they squandered their lead as Joshua Kimmich scored the leveler for Germany just three minutes later and the scoreline remained same for the rest of the match.

On the other hand, Hungary rode on Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal that came off penalty in the 66th minute to hand a shock defeat to the Three Lions. The Magyars are having a good run as they have won four of their last five matches.

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Italy vs Hungary, Group A3

Date: June 8 (Wednesday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Tuesday)

Venue: Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Italy

How to watch Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 33 matches against each other so far. Italy have won 16 games, while Hungary have won eight. Rest nine games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams last met in 2007. Hungary had won the game 3-1.

Team news

Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa and Gaetano Castrovilli have been ruled out of the match due to their respective injuries. On the other hand, Hungary have a fully-fit squad.

Likely starting XIs

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Cristiano Biraghi; Sandro Tonali, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Gianluca Scamacca