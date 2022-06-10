Live Streaming Of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League: Watch IND Vs BEL Women's Hockey Matches Live

Indian women's hockey team will start its European campaign in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 with a double-header against Belgium in Antwerp this weekend. Both the IND vs BEL women's hockey matches will be telecast live. (More Hockey News)

India women are currently placed third in the nine-team FIH Pro League 2021-22 with 22 points from eight matches*, including asterisk wins against England, who cancelled their trip to Bhubaneswar. Belgium are seventh with 13 points from 10 outings.

Argentina lead the FIH Pro League table with 38 points from 14 matches, followed by the Netherlands (26). Other teams are Spain, Germany, England, China and the United States.

India are currently ranked sixth in the FIH rankings, two rungs above Belgium.

The Savita Punia-led Indian women will use the European leg to fine-tune their preparedness for the upcoming FIH Women's World Cup in Spain and Netherlands (July 1 to 17) and the Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8).

Highlighting the importance of FIH Pro League matches, India head coach Janneke Schopman said that "the next few weeks are definitely going to be challenging and exciting as we play regular matches in June and July leading up to the CWG."

"Back-to-back Pro League matches will definitely give us the understanding of how the players' bodies are reacting to recovery and being ready for a game within 24 hours," added the former Dutch player.

Hockey India has announced a 24-member women's team for the matches against Belgium, Argentina (June 18 and June 19) and the United States (June 21 and June 22). Defender Deep Grace Ekka will be Punia's deputy.

The Indian team will be boosted by the return of star striker Rani Rampal, who last played for the country at the Tokyo Olympics. The former captain was recuperating from a hamstring injury.

Junior World Cup stars like Bichu Devi Kharibam, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Baljeet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, etc. are likely to get crucial game times during the European leg.

India women vs Belgium women, hockey double-header details

Match days : India women will take on Belgium women on June 11 and 12;

Time : 5:30 PM IST/2:00 PM local;

Venue : Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium

How to watch India women vs Belgium women, FIH Pro League hockey matches

The FIH Pro League double-header between India women and Belgium women will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of IND-W vs BEL-W hockey matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required).

All the FIH Pro League matches can be watched live on watch.hockey. Registration required.

India women vs Belgium women, hockey head-to-head record

Belgium women have defeated India women four times in the last five meetings. India did manage to salvage a 1-1 draw 2013.

India's results so far: vs China (7-1, 2-1) at home, vs Spain (2-1, 3-4) at home, vs Germany (1-1/1-2 in SO, 1-1/3-0 in SO), vs Netherlands (2-1, 1-1/1-3 in SO). Home fixtures against England have been cancelled and counted as wins for India.

Belgium's results so far: vs Netherlands (0-2, 1-3) away, vs Germany (1-0, 3-1) at home, vs Argentina (1-3, 1-3) away, vs Spain (1-2, 3-0) at home, vs China (3-1, 1-1/0-2 in SO).

India Squad

Goalkeepers - Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders - Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale; Midfielders - Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur; Forwards - Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani.