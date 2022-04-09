FIH Women’s Pro League 2021-22: India’s Home Games Vs England Cancelled Due To COVID, Injuries In British Camp

In a big setback, the FIH Women’s Pro League matches between India and England have been cancelled due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and injuries in the British camp, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

The FIH also said that no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India and all the six points available for these two games will be awarded to the host country.

India women were initially scheduled to play England on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar but were postponed as the dreaded virus breached the British camp.

“#FIHProLeague matches between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, India, but postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team, will unfortunately be cancelled, eventually,” FIH tweeted.

“Indeed, despite all efforts from @TheHockeyIndia, @EnglandHockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the 2 nations that the 6 points available for these 2 matches will be awarded to India,” the apex body added.