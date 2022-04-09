Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Women’s Pro League 2021-22: India’s Home Games Vs England Cancelled Due To COVID, Injuries In British Camp

The FIH said that the six points on offer from these two Women's Pro League games will be awarded to the India women's hockey team.

FIH Women’s Pro League 2021-22: India’s Home Games Vs England Cancelled Due To COVID, Injuries In British Camp
The India vs England matches were initially scheduled for April 2 and 3 but were postponed. Twitter (FIH)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 6:51 pm

In a big setback, the FIH Women’s Pro League matches between India and England have been cancelled due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and injuries in the British camp, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

The FIH also said that no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India and all the six points available for these two games will be awarded to the host country.

India women were initially scheduled to play England on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar but were postponed as the dreaded virus breached the British camp.

Related stories

FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup: India Face Netherlands In Semis; England Meet Germany

FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Team Ends Netherlands’ Winning Streak With Rare Victory

FIH Women’s Pro League 2021-22: India’s Home Games Vs England Postponed After COVID Hits British Camp

“#FIHProLeague matches between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, India, but postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team, will unfortunately be cancelled, eventually,” FIH tweeted.

“Indeed, despite all efforts from @TheHockeyIndia, @EnglandHockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the 2 nations that the 6 points available for these 2 matches will be awarded to India,” the apex body added.  

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Pro League FIH Pro League 2021-22 India Women's National Hockey Team England Women’s National Hockey Team India Vs England India Women Vs England Women COVID-19 FIH International Hockey Federation Bhubaneshwar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read