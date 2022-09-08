Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Live Streaming Of India Vs Afghanistan, Super Four: Watch IND Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live

Check match and telecast details of Asia Cup 2022, Super Four clash between India and Afghanistan - Date, time, venue, live streaming platforms, etc.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 11:41 am

India will play for pride when they take on Afghanistan in their final match at Asia Cup 2022. Both the teams are out of the final reckoning. Here's all you need to know about the IND vs AFG, Super Four match. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

After suffering demoralising defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India needed Afghanistan's favour to keep their final hopes alive. But Afghanistan lost to Pakistan on Thursday, thus shutting the doors on the defending champions.

The Asia Cup 2022 final will be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday. The remaining two Super Four matches -- India vs Afghanistan tonight and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan on Friday -- are now inconsequential.

But there is a small matter of pride for both teams.

Rohit Sharma & Co. would like to sign off with a win. But they will face a stern test against Afghanistan. India have not lost a T20I match against Afghanistan. A first defeat can be disastrous. Read India vs Afghanistan stats preview HERE.

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Super Four match details

Match: 5th Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Afghanistan;
Date: September 8 (Thursday), 2022;
Time: 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM local;
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Live streaming and telecast details of India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup cricket match

The India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming of IND vs AFG will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

