Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Have Perfect Record Against Afghanistan In T20Is - Stats Preview

After losing both matches in Super Four, India take on Afghanistan in their third match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 8). (More Cricket News)

It will be the fourth Twenty-20 International match between the two teams and the first in Asia Cup. India have a perfect record against Afghanistan in Twenty-20 Internationals. The 'Men in Blue' have won all three matches against Afghanistan in the shortest format of the game.

India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets with 31 balls remaining in the first meeting at Gros Islet on May 01, 2010 in the Twenty-20 World Cup. The 23-run win at Colombo on September 19, 2012 in the Twenty-20 World Cup was India's second victory over Afghanistan. India’s third victory over Afghanistan also came in the World Cup at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2021. It was also the last meeting of these two teams. India recorded a 66-run win over Afghanistan.

India, ranked top in ICC rankings, have won 116, lost 57 and abandoned five in 178 matches played so far. Afghanistan have won 68, lost 35 and in 103 matches played so far. They are ranked 10th in the latest ICC rankings.

PAKISTAN’S PERFORMANCE AGAINST AFGHANISTAN IN T20Is

(Venue - P - W - L - Success%)

In United Arab Emirates - 1 - 1 - 0 - 100.00;

In Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 0 - 100.00;

In West Indies 1 - 1 - 0 - 100.00

Total 3 - 3 - 0 - 100.00.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 210/2 in 20 overs at Abu Dhabi on 03-11-2021;

Afghanistan: 144/7 in 20 overs at Abu Dhabi on 03-11-2021.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 159/5 in 20 overs at Colombo on 19-09-2012;

Afghanistan: 115/8 in 20 overs at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 74 by Rohit Sharma at Abu Dhabi on 03-11-2021;

Afghanistan: 50 by Noor Ali Zadran at Abu Dhabi on 03-11-2021.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 3/19 by Ashish Nehra at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010, 3/15 by Lakshmipathy Balaji at Colombo on 19-09-2012;

Afghanistan: 2/33 by Shapoor Zadran at Colombo on 19-09-2012.