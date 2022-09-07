PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (43/2) Rapid Start

A win for Afghanistan against Pakistan on Wednesday will keep their Asia Cup 2022 hopes alive. Get live scores and updates of PAK vs AGH here.
Pakistan aim to seal the final spot when they take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in Sharjah in an exciting Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the summit clash with wins over Afghanistan and India. A win for Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Wednesday will eliminate both India and Afghanistan from the competition. Pakistan are be brimming in confidence after their thrilling last-over win over India. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming into this match following a four-wicket loss against Sri Lanka. The good news for Pakistan is their star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will be available against Afghanistan after he took up an injury during the India game. Get PAK vs AFG live cricket scores and updates here.
WICKET! Mohammad Hasnain gets a wicket of Hazratullah Zazai, clean bowled for 21. Zazai is decieved by the slower off-cutter that angled in inside. AFG 43/2 (5)
OUT! Pakistan get much-needed breakthrough as Haris Rauf clean bowled Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 17. Earlier, Gurbaz was dropped by Naseen Shah at the third man. He will be a relieved man now. AFG 37/1 (4)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz continues his fine form as the right-hander smashes Mohammed Hasnain for back-to-back sixes in the second over. AFG 20/0 (2)
Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are at the crease for Afghanistan. Naseem Shah will open the attack for Pakistan. Tidy start by Naseem straightaway giving just four runs. AGH 4/0 (1)
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan have decided to bowl first.
Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksha hits the 100th six of Asia Cup 2022. READ all the Asia Cup 202 stats here.
.@iMRizwanPak is on 🔝 of the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings 🥇— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 7, 2022
More details: https://t.co/0gpRH18Ye4 pic.twitter.com/iQej8qleTp
Since becoming a Full Member, Afghanistan and Pakistan have met twice in T20Is with the latter winning on both occasions. The first time Afghanistan met Pakistan was in 2013 and the last time both teams met was during the T20 World Cup last year.
Hello and welcome to Match 4 of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah.
