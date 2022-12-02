Live Streaming Of India Tour Bangladesh: How To Watch India Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Cricket Match Live

India resume their cricketing rivalry with Bangladesh as the Men In Blue start their ICC ODI World Cup preparation against the Bangla Tigers. (More Cricket News)



After a morale-sapping defeat at the hands of New Zealand, Team India will go again with renewed energy with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul back in the ranks. Key bowler Jasprit Bumrah is still a long time absentee whereas the rise of Washington Sundar will give the Indian contingent some renewed hope.



Rishabh Pant's form is still a worry however the wicket-keeper batter remains a key part of India's plans for the next year's 50-over World Cup.

Bangladesh come into this tour with some key absentees. Their pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening ODI against India in Mirpur due to a recurring back pain. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal too sustained a groin injury in the warm-up game that has ruled him out of the series completely.



When Is The India Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Live In India?



The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI is on Sunday, December 4 and starts at 11:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch India Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Live In India?

You can catch the Live action of India tour of Bangladesh 2022 in India on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 as well as on Sony Liv as well as DD Sports. You can also stream it on the Sony LIV app.

Predicted Teams:

India:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.