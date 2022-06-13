Live Streaming Of IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Watch India's Must-win Cricket Match Against South Africa Live

Only a few days ago, India were chasing a 13th straight T20 International win. But now, they are staring at a series defeat against South Africa at home. Down 0-2 after defeats in Delhi and Cuttack, Rishabh Pant & Co. face the Proteas in a must-win match in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The third IND vs SA, T20I match will be telecast live.

It's T20 World Cup year, and India are in a trial mode. But losing back-to-back T20 International matches to a visiting team tells a different story, that of poor planning, or even complete lack of it. Now, they need a comeback plan to save the series.

What happened so far?

KL Rahul was supposed to lead India, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. But he got injured on the eve of the series opener in Delhi, and Rishabh Pant got promoted as the captain. India lost the match by seven wickets despite posting 211/4 with Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller stitching an unbeaten 131-run stand.

India fielded the same playing XI in Cuttack, and were restricted to 148/6. The Proteas then found a new hero with the bat in Heinrich Klaasen, who hit a majestic 81 off 46. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed figures of 4/13, but his effort was reduced to a mere footnote, just like Ishan Kishan's 76 off 48 in Delhi.

India vs South Africa, T20 head-to-head

India lead South Africa 9-8 in the head-to-head records, but the Proteas have won the last three meetings. India last beat South Africa in 2019. In fact, the visitors have a 5-1 record in India.

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match details

Match : Third T20I match of South Africa's tour of India 2022;

Date : June 14 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/local;

Venue : Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

How to watch India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I cricket match?

Third India vs South Africa, T20I cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of IND vs SA will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vizag Calling

Only a couple of T20I matches have been completed at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The scheduled first match between India and New Zealand in 2012 was abandoned without a toss.

In 2016, India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets after dismissing the visitors for 82. In 2019, Australia beat India by three wickets, chasing down 126/7 in a last-ball thriller.

Playing XIs in the IND vs SA, 2nd T20I match

India : Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.