Bodoland FC 4-0 ITBP FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: BDFC Secure Knockout Place With Dominant Group D Win

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group D football match at the SAI Stadium as it happened on 12 August 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT Durand Cup 2025 Timothi Narzary
Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025: Timothi Narzary celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the Group D fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup
Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group D fixture between Bodoland FC and ITBP FT at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, 12 August 2025. Bodoland FC secured their place by topping Group D, courtesy of a dominant 4-0 win against the Indo-Tibetan Border Police FT on a rainy night at Kokrajhar. The first half was all about BDFC, with Timothi Narzary (25’), Pedro Astray (37’), and Gwgwmsar Goyary (40’) giving them a 3-0 lead before the break. Bodoland continued their dominance in the second half, with 17 shots in total, and Abdul Samed scored in the 82nd minute to wrap up a massive win. Read the play-by-play updates from the Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to all our readers tuning in to the final Group D fixture of the Durand Cup 2025. It’s first versus second as Bodoland FC play ITBP FT. The action in Kokrajhar starts at 7:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

The Durand Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. The TV broadcast will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels. You can also follow the live score of the match right here on Outlook India.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Group D Standings

Club Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Bodoland FC 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6
ITBP FT 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
Punjab FC 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Head Coaches Said...

Bodoland FC head coaches Vikash Panthi:

ITBP FT head coach Surojit Kr Prodhani:

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Weather Report

The temperature is 29°C, with 92% humidity. Overcast conditions, with an 88% chance of rain.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC Starting XI

Birkhang Basumatary (gk), Didwm Hazowary (c), Pranjal Bhumij, Gwgwmsar Goyary, Pedro Astray Lopaz, Nabin Rabha, Junior Onguene Nkengue, Robinson Blando Rendon, Timothi Nazary, Urjoy Brahma, Abdul Samed Ango

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: ITBP FT Starting XI

Ugesh Lama (gk), Pradipta Biswas, Seiminthang Haokip, Srikumar Karjee, Leimajam Sangkar Singh, Lungunhao Sitlhou, Wanboklang Lyngkhoi, Jetison, Lallenmang Sitlmhou, Hemraj Bhujel, Donborlang Nongkynrih (c)

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off! | BDFC 0-0 ITBPFT

Referee Harish Kundu blows his whistle, and Bodoland FC get us underway in this crucial clash where the winner takes all in terms of qualification. Stay tuned.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 3' BDFC 0-0 ITBPFT

In a mathc where nothing short of a win will suffice, ITBPFT have started well, with Srikumar getting an early header at Daimary's goal, but it was over the bar.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 10' BDFC 0-0 ITBPFT

After the opening shot by ITBP, Bodoland have dominated the ball, and Junior has had two attempts that went off target. However, BDFC are knocking on the door with their fluent attacking movement.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 14' BDFC 0-0 ITBPFT

Amid intense pressure by Bodoland FC, ITBP FT fashion a chance out of nowhere, with Srikumar doing exceedingly well to get past the defender. One on one against the goalkeeper, Srikumar tried to find the near post but it went agonisingly wide. The ITBP head coach has hands on his head.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 22' BDFC 0-0 ITBPFT

Bodoland FC are continuing their onslaught on the IBP goal, but the final pass is still missing. Pedro's cross is punched away by Ugesh, and Goyary has an effort from long range that goes wide of the left post. No breakthrough yet in the match.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Narzary SCORES! | 25' BDFC 1-0 ITBPFT

A stunning free-kick from over the half-way line by Pedro, and it falls to the crowd of Bodoland players in the box. Timothi Narzary, who missed a good chance just moments earlier, makes amends with a good header goalwards that goes past Ugesh. The ITBP goalkeeper will not be happy with his effort, though.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 33' BDFC 1-0 ITBPFT

Another very good chance for Bodoland as Abdul Samed found himself in the box and at the end of a good cross from Urjoy. The Ghanian gets a flick on the ball which hits the side netting, but he claims a penalty. There seems to be nothing untoward in the box from ITBP defenders, and the referee waves play on.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pedro SCORES! | 37' BDFC 2-0 ITBPFT

Bodoland’s pressure pays off as Pradita jumped on the back of Robinson while the Colombian tried to get to the end of a ball into the box. The referee immediately points to the spot amid a protest by the ITBP players.

Pedro steps up to take the penalty, and finds the right corner with a thumping strike despite Ugesh diving the correct way.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goyary SCORES! | 40' BDFC 3-0 ITBPFT

A fantastic team goal from Bodoland FC, with the ball finally falling to Gwgwmsary Goyary. The Bodoland number 9 took the ball well and then calmly finished past Ugesh, giving his side an unsurmountable lead before half time.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time | BDFC 3-0 ITBPFT

Four minutes of added time was played at the end of 45 minutes, and Bodoland FC had a number of chances to increase their lead. Pedro had a glorious opportunity that he hit straight at Ugesh. However, it has been a one-way traffic, with 11 shots by Bodoland FC compared to just one by ITBP FT. Worringly, Wanbok got his name taken by the referee, which means there ITBP players have seen yellow card in the first half.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts | BDFC 3-0 ITBPFT

ITBP FT players get the second half underway. The first half was as one sides as it could have been. Will the second half be any different?

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 49' BDFC 3-0 ITBPFT

Bodoland FC players have continued where they left off in the first half, with Junior having a shot on target that failed to trouble Ugesh's goal. ITBP need to change something to get any sort of footing in this contest, which, reminding you, they need to win at all costs.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 58' BDFC 3-0 ITBPFT

The tempo of the gave has droped with a little but, with ITBP trying to catch their opponents in case of any mistakes in possession. However, BDFC defenders are standing resolute, and ITBP players are strugling to even get a shot at Daimary's goal.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 67' BDFC 3-0 ITBPFT

A double change from Bodoland FC and Subham Chetry and Arjun Mardi come on in place of the goalscorers Goyary and Narzary. Meanwhile, Daimary received some treatment after a collision in the box.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 75' BDFC 3-0 ITBPFT

It's pouring heavily in Kokrajahar, with the match barely visible amid the downstream. The fans don't mind, as they are loud and vociferous in support of Bodoland FC, who has conitnued to dominate proceedings. The second drinks break has concluded, and Pedro takes a free-kick.

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Abdul Samed SCORES! | 82' BDFC 4-0 ITBPFT

After Junior missed a golden chance for BDFC, Amdul Samed made amends with a terrific goal that took Bodoland's advantage to four. A good corner from Pedro is punched away by Ugesh, but manages to get it as far as a Bodoland player, who plays a low ball into the box. Abdul Samed does well to athletically divert it goalwards past the keeper. The crowd go berserk!

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time | BDFC 4-0 ITBPFT

A solid performance all the way through from Bodoland FC, and they make their way to the knockouts with today's massive win. ITBP's Durand Cup journey comes to an end.

Published At:
