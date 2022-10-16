Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Australia Vs India Warm-Up Cricket Match Live?

After a 1-1 draw against Western Australia XI in two-practice games, India are aiming for a win in their first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game against hosts Australia on Monday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Australia vs India match can be seen live in India from 9:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

India won the first game against Western Australia XI by 13 runs, courtesy a 35-ball 52 from Suryakumar Yadav. However, in the second game, India stumbled by 36 runs despite KL Rahul’s 74 at the top of the order.

The Indians had a great preparation in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. They defeated both Australia and South Africa in the T20I series at home. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side received a major setback after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury.

Mohammed Shami, who last played a T20I for India in the last edition of the World Cup in UAE, has been named as replacement. India will also be missing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to injury but have Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to fill the void.

In batting, the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya have been in good form recently. On the other hand, Australia are coming into the mega showpiece after losing the T20I series against England at home. Shami will be available for selection against Australia.

When And Where To Watch Australia vs India, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game Live?

Start Sports Network has the broadcast rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the Australia vs India match. Live streaming of Australia vs India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 AM IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa