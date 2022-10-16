Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Australia Vs India Warm-Up Cricket Match Live?

India are coming into the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating South Africa and Australia at home. Get Australia vs India live streaming details.     

Listen to the story

India captain Rohit Sharma will look forward to get his playing XI sorted ahead of tournament proper
India captain Rohit Sharma will look forward to get his playing XI sorted ahead of tournament proper PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 2:35 pm

After a 1-1 draw against Western Australia XI in two-practice games, India are aiming for a win in their first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game against hosts Australia on Monday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Australia vs India match can be seen live in India from 9:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

India won the first game against Western Australia XI by 13 runs, courtesy a 35-ball 52 from Suryakumar Yadav. However, in the second game, India stumbled by 36 runs despite KL Rahul’s 74 at the top of the order.  

The Indians had a great preparation in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. They defeated both Australia and South Africa in the T20I series at home. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side received a major setback after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury.

Mohammed Shami, who last played a T20I for India in the last edition of the World Cup in UAE, has been named as replacement. India will also be missing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to injury but have Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to fill the void.

In batting, the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya have been in good form recently. On the other hand, Australia are coming into the mega showpiece after losing the T20I series against England at home. Shami will be available for selection against Australia.   

When And Where To Watch Australia vs India, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game Live?

Start Sports Network has the broadcast rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the Australia vs India match. Live streaming of Australia vs India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 AM IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Related stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman Named In Pakistan Squad In Place Of Injured Usman Qadir

Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah In India's Squad For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies, Sri Lanka Favourites To Progress Into Super 12 Round In Australia

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Streaming India National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Suryakumar Yadav Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel Kl Rahul Hardik Pandya Virat Kohli
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read