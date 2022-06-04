Live Streaming Of Hungary Vs England: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 Match Live

The 'group of death' action in UEFA Nations League 2022-23 starts tonight with England taking on Hungary. This Group A3 match in Budapest will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream HUN vs ENG football match live on their hand-held devices. (More Football News)

After the heartbreak of Euro 2020, which they lost to Italy in front of a packed Wembley Stadium last year, England will hope to start their Nations League campaign in the right earnest.

Interestingly, Italy and Germany are also in Group A3, making it the toughest of the lot. Winning the group will only accentuate England's preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

For Hungary, still waiting for a first World Cup appearance since 1986, Nations League presents a big enough stage to reclaim their lost glory. A win against England at home will surely serve as a boost for Marco Rossi's Magyars.

In the group's other match, Italy host Germany. After their defeat to Argentina in the Finalissima earlier this week, Azzurri will look for an improved performance against fellow four-time World champions.

Hungary vs England, UEFA Nations League match details

Match : Hungary vs England, Group A3

Date : June 4 (Saturday), 2022

Time : 9:30 PM IST/5:00 PM BST/6:00 PM local

Venue : Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

How to watch Hungary vs England, UEFA Nations League match

Hungary vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Team news

Veteran Harry Kane will look to become the second player to score 50 goals for England. The Tottenham Hotspur talisman is just four goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for the Three Lions. But Gareth Southgate's England have selection woes with Jordan Henderson, Ben White, Luke Shaw, Tyrone Mings and Phil Foden unavailable.

Unlike England, Hungary have no major injury concerns with Kevin Varga being the notable absentee.

Head-to-head

This will be the 25th meeting between the two teams. England lead Hungary 16-5 in the head-to-head records. In the previous meeting, England came from a goal down to hold Hungary.

In fact, England are unbeaten against Hungary in the last 15 matches since 1962, winning 12 of those.

Likely starting XIs

Hungary : Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Adam Lang; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy; Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai; Adam Szalai.