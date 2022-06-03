Live Streaming Of Italy Vs Germany: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 Match Live

After a disappointing Finalissima loss against Argentina, Italy will start their UEFA Nations League campaign on Saturday. They face Germany at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna in Group A3. The group also features England and Hungary. (More Football News)

Notably, Italy have failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that takes place in Qatar in November-December. Meanwhile, their old rivals Germany have booked a berth for themselves and will be chasing their fifth title.

Talking about the performance of the teams in the previous edition of Nations League, Italy had finished at the first place in their group. They lost to Spain in the semi-finals before beating Belgium in the third-place playoff match. On the other hand, Germany had failed to advance as they were Spain who played the semi-finals from their group.

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Italy vs Germany, Group A3

Date: June 5 (Sunday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Saturday)

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna

How to watch Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 35 matches against each other. Italy have won 15, lost 11 and drew 9. The last match between the sides that took place in 2016 had ended in a goalless draw.

Team news

Federico Chiesa, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo, Ciro Immobile and Andrea Pinamonti are all not availble for the game, while Giorgio Chiellini has called time on international football career after the Finalissima.

On the other hand, the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Matthias Ginter, Julian Draxler and Julian Weigl are not a part of the Germany squad.

Likely starting XIs

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Biraghi; Barella, Verratti, Tonali; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Insigne